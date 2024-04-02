Why did Andy Enfield leave USC? Exploring potential reasons behind long-time HC's departure to SMU

USC men's basketball coach Andy Enfield has resigned after 11 seasons and going 220-147 with three NCAA Tournament trips in four seasons. Enfield joined the SMU Mustangs in the same position on Monday, the school said in a statement. Enfield replaces Rob Lanier, who was fired last month after two seasons with the Mustangs.

There is no concrete reason as to why he left the USC Trojans that has been publicly announced. While taking the position at SMU, Enfield discussed how excited he was about his new opportunity (per ESPN):

"I am so excited to join the SMU family. It is an incredible time for the university as we enter the ACC. The investments SMU has made in athletics, the support and alignment from leadership... as well as the passion of the SMU fan base and community made this an incredibly attractive opportunity."

Why would Andy Enfield decide to leave the USC Trojans and join the SMU Mustangs? Let's discuss some possible reasons for the decision by the well-respected coach.

Why did Andy Enfield leave USC?

There has not been a definitive reason as to why Enfield has left the USC Trojans as of this writing. However, some theories are swirling around that make sense, and one of them is placing him as the fall guy.

The Trojans were severely disappointing this season, as they were unable to make the NCAA Tournament and finished ninth in the Pac-12 with a 15-18 record. With that big of a disappointment, it seemed clear that the university was putting a majority, if not all, of the blame on Andy Enfield and used it as an opportunity to let him go.

Another possible explanation is the fact that Enfield got a significantly better offer to coach at SMU, which is joining the Atlantic Coast Conference this upcoming season than he had at USC. With the opportunity to grow and Southern California not wanting to renew its coach two years after giving him an extension that went through the 2026-27 season, Enfield seems to have taken the new deal.

While contract details have not come out yet, do not be too surprised by the dollar figure, as it is likely going to be large. To land a coach of Enfield's caliber, the Mustangs would have needed to make some concessions there.

