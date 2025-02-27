"Sorry to hear this": Fans react as Missouri WBB HC Robin Pingeton decides to step away after 2024-25 season

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton's resignation after the 2024-25 season. Pingeton announced her decision on Wednesday, one day before the Tigers' next game against Arkansas.

Pingeton informed the university's athletics department that she won't be returning for another season and noted that it's time for the program to have a new voice. She added that she is grateful for the Missouri athletic department, led by director Laird Veatch, and loves the team she will be leaving this season.

"I love this 2024-25 Mizzou team and could not be prouder of the way these young ladies have competed and represented this university," Pingeton said. "I'll always be grateful for my time at Mizzou and will close this chapter just as I opened it, with profound gratitude for the opportunity to lead this program."

Pingeton's sudden announcement shocked fans and some Mizzou supporters expressed sadness over the news.

"Sorry to hear this."

"What a bummer. She’s an incredible coach and an even better person," one X user wrote.

"Respect to Robin Pingeton for her years of dedication to Mizzou Basketball. She helped build a competitive program and left her mark on the team," a fan added.

"My daughter has attended her summer camps and really enjoyed her. Thank you Coach Pingeton," another user opined.

Some fans were in a celebratory mood after they learned about the development with some saying it's about time she stepped away from the team.

"I’m celebrating this news!," a fan exclaimed.

Some fans thought of the future and wanted Missouri athletic director Laird Veatch to hire Grand Canyon coach Molly Miller.

"Go snag Molly Miller!," another user added.

Pingeton announced that a national search for the next Tigers coach will begin soon and she is excited about Missouri's future.

Robin Pingeton leads Missouri to 4 NCAA Tournaments in 15 seasons

Robin Pingeton's announcement shocked the Tigers' community as she has led the team to a 249-216 record, as of Feb. 26. Under Pingeton's guidance, the team qualified for 10 postseason tournaments, including four NCAA Tournaments from 2015-16 to 2018-2019 season.

The 56-year-old reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament thrice but her best stint as Missouri's coach was in 2017-18 where she guided the team to a 24-8 record. Unfortunately, the Tigers lost in the first round of the tournament.

She has helped the team qualify for six Women's National Invitation Tournaments and reached the second round in the 2022-23 season. Last season, the Tigers placed 14th in the SEC with a 2-14 record and 11-19 overall.

Pingeton will be on the sidelines for Missouri in its final two games. The Tigers (13-16, 2-12) are set to take on Arkansas in an SEC showdown on Thursday at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

What can you say about the resignation of Missouri coach Robin Pingeton? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

