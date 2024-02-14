South Carolina vs Auburn Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Auburn hosts South Carolina in an all-important Southeastern Conference clash on Wednesday at Neville Arena.

The No. 11 Gamecocks (21-3, 9-2 SEC) look to hold on to the top spot in the conference while the No. 13 Tigers (19-5, 8-3) seek to bounce back from a 16-point loss against Florida and pick up their 20th win.

South Carolina is riding high on a seven-game winning streak. During the surge, the Gamecocks claimed victories over No. 6 Kentucky and No. 5 Tennessee.

The Gamecocks rely on their stingy defense to win games. They are No. 1 in the SEC in points allowed (64.0) and rebounds allowed per game (31.7). South Carolina has a +8.6 points differential and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are led by junior guard Meechie Johnson (14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 81.4% on free throws) and senior forward B.J. Mack (13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists).

Meanwhile, Auburn lost three of its last six games after starting the season at 16-2. Those setbacks were against Alabama, Mississippi State and Florida.

The Tigers are 28th in the NCAA in points per game (82.3) and 20th in assists per game (17.8). In terms of defense, they are second in the SEC in points allowed (67.1), and their point differential is a conference-best +15.2.

Junior forward Johni Broome (16.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) leads Auburn in offense, and he is backed up by senior forward Jaylin Williams (13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists).

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Betting odds

Auburn vs. Florida

Auburn is an 11.5-point favorite with a moneyline of -700. On the other hand, betting for South Carolina pays at +520. The game's over/under is 137.5.

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Head-to-Head

Auburn holds a 30-19 advantage over South Carolina in the series between the two teams. The Tigers are on a six-game winning streak against the Gamecocks. Auburn won the last meeting of both teams, 81-66.

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Key injuries

Both teams are healthy going into the matchup.

South Carolina vs. Auburn: Best picks and prediction

The Tigers have a high-octane offense that is in the top 40, while the Gamecocks' defense is No. 1 in the SEC. Expect a low-scoring affair between the two teams, but Auburn's firepower will be enough to win the contest.

Pick: Auburn (-11.5, -700)

Does Auburn have enough firepower to outplay the defense-minded South Carolina? Can the Gamecocks continue their winning streak? Let us know in the comments section.