South Carolina vs Duke women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 30 | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament. South Carolina is coming off a 71-67 win over No. 4 Maryland in the Sweet 16. Conversely, Duke is coming off one of the lowest-scoring games of the year, a 47-38 win over No. 3 North Carolina.

South Carolina vs Duke prediction

The NCAA Tournament has produced few significant upsets. Three of the Elite Eight matchups see the top two seeds playing off. In the other portion of the bracket, the one and three seeds compete. As a result, the trend is toward predicting the favorite.

In this matchup, South Carolina enters the game as a decently sized favorite with -347 odds. It is not hard to see why, as the Gamecocks have progressed through March Madness and their entire year with relative ease. Although they had a close game against Maryland, they still pulled away by more than a possession in the final minutes.

Conversely, there are concerns about Duke's ability to score. In last two games, they failed to put up more than 60 points. Against South Carolina, that is unlikely to be enough.

Prediction: South Carolina 70, Duke 61

South Carolina vs Duke odds

The odds are via DraftKings:

Moneyline: South Carolina (-347), Duke (+275)

Spread: South Carolina -7.5 points (-110), Duke +7.5 points (-110)

Total: 129.5 points (-110)

South Carolina vs Duke head-to-head

This will be the 11th matchup between these teams dating back to 2001. The Gamecocks have the edge in the rivalry, accumulating an 8-2 record. These teams played once this season, with South Carolina winning 91-70 on December 5th, 2024. Duke's most recent win came in 2016.

Where to watch South Carolina vs Duke

Fans interested in tuning in to this matchup can watch it on ABC. Alternatively, fans without a cable package can stream the game on Fubo TV. There is a free trial available for new subscribers.

South Carolina vs Duke projected starting lineups

South Carolina

Sanie Feagin, F

Chloe Kitts, F

Bree Hall, G

Raven Johnson, G

Te-Hina Paopao, G

Duke

Delaney Thomas, F

Jadyn Donovan, G

Ashlon Jackson, G

Taina Mair, G

Reigan Richardson, G

