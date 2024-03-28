South Carolina vs Indiana NCAAW Sweet 16 Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 29 - March Madness 2024

Business is about to pick up in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament this Friday, as the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks take on the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. This will be a treat for women's college basketball fans.

South Carolina (34-0) is looking to advance to its seventh trip to the Regional Finals, while Indiana (26-5) must eliminate the undefeated Gamecocks to make a second appearance. The winner of the Gamecocks-Hoosiers game will advance to the Elite Eight, facing either Oregon State or Notre Dame for a spot in the Final Four.

South Carolina vs. Indiana Prediction

After getting knocked out by Caitlin Clark and Iowa in last year's tourney, the Gamecocks have picked up the pieces and returned this year with another perfect record before their Sweet 16 matchup. The Gamecocks have blasted their way through the competition, leading the nation with a scoring margin of 30.9 points against their opponents.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has done a great job this season with her team after losing seven senior players, including four to the WNBA (Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton).

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is attempting to capture her third NCAA championship.

The Gamecocks dominated the Southeastern Conference, going 16-0, winning the regular season as well as the conference championship, which featured the infamous LSU-South Carolina brawl.

Aside from being undefeated, its win-loss record is much more impressive because the team is ranked No. 1 in the Simple Rating System (45.67), a statistic that takes into account a team's average point differential and their strength of schedule. This means that the Gamecocks fared well against quality competition throughout the season.

South Carolina has created havoc this season on both ends of the floor, boasting the best defense (74.4 defensive rating) and third-best offense (115.9 offensive rating) in the country.

MiLaysia Fulwiley turned a lot of heads in her first year with South Carolina.

MiLaysia Fulwiley has been on a tear in her freshman season with South Carolina. The Columbia, SC native is averaging a stat line of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals heading to the Sweet 16.

Kamilla Cardoso has a 105-3 record while wearing a Gamecocks uniform.

Kamilla Cardoso is the defensive anchor for the Gamecocks, dropping 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 blocks per outing. The 6-foot-7 Brazilian center has accumulated a 105-3 win-loss record in 108 games with the Gamecocks.

The Hoosiers can score many buckets efficiently, as reflected in their No. 9 ranked offensive rating (111.4). Indiana ranks first in the nation in both field goal and 3-point percentage, shooting 51% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

Defense is another conversation for Indiana. The school is considered average, as its 89.4 defensive rating is ranked 134th of 360 in the country.

Indiana collected some memorable wins against powerhouse teams like Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Michigan State and Tennessee, a team that almost beat South Carolina (74-73) in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

MacKenzie Holmes has led Indiana in scoring in three of her five seasons with the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are led by two fifth-year seniors who happen to be Minnesotans.

MacKenzie Holmes is hoping to lead the Hoosiers in the Elite Eight. She has led Indiana in scoring in three of five seasons in Bloomington. The 6-foot-3 forward from Gorham, ME, is averaging 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Sara Scalia is on fire this season.

Sara Scalia is one of college basketball's best shooters in terms of volume and efficiency. She is contributing 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Indiana. The 5-foot-10 guard from Stillwater, MN, is on fire from the 3-point line, hitting 3.3 triples a game at a 43.0% clip from downtown.

South Carolina vs. Indiana Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE OVER/UNDER ATS Indiana Hoosiers + 15.5 (-110) +1110 OVER 144.5 (-110) 15-15-0 South Carolina Gamecocks - 15.5 (-113) -2904 UNDER 144.5 (-112) 15-15-0

South Carolina vs Indiana: Head-to-Head

South Carolina Indiana Record 34-0 26-5 AP Top 25 Rank No. 1 No. 14 Points Scored Per Game 86.3 (2nd of 360) 79.6 (15th of 360) Points Allowed Per Game 55.4 (11th of 360) 63.9 (176th of 360) Simple Rating System 45.67 (1st of 360) 29.18 (13th of 360) Strength of Schedule 14.75 (23rd of 360) 13.44 (37th of 360) Offensive Rating 115.9 (3rd of 360) 111.4 (9th of 360) Defensive Rating 74.4 (1st of 360) 89.4 (134th of 360)

South Carolina vs. Indiana: Where to Watch

Date: March 29, 2024 (Friday)

Time: 5 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Venue: MVP Arena (Albany, New York)

Network: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Indiana: Betting Prediction

Expect the Gamecocks to continue their streak in the Sweet 16. Although Indiana has a couple of signature wins this season, the team has struggled against quality competition, losing by an average of 21 points against ranked opponents, including a defeat against No. 2 Stanford by 32 points (92-64).

Pick: South Carolina (-15.5)