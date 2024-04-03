South Carolina vs NC state women's basketball history: H2H, records and more

South Carolina and NC State, separated by 183 miles, will converge in Cleveland for the Final Four on Friday. They’ll compete for a coveted place in the national championship game. Carolina was the odds on favorite for the FInal Four, while NC State is probably the biggest surprise in the field.

There's little doubt in an NBA-style best-of-seven series, South Carolina would best NC State. But the beauty of the NCAA Tournament is that they'll play once. Looking at the history of the teams and the match-up might provide some insight into how Friday will play out.

South Carolina vs NC State basketball history

Legendary former NC State coach Kay Yow put the Wolfpack program on the map of college basketball.

Modern women's basketball began at South Carolina in 1974. Carolina did reach the Final Four in the AIAW in 1980. That entity was the precursor of NCAA basketball in the women's game. Carolina's success didn't carry over into NCAA play.

Carolina competed in the Metro Conference and won some league titles in the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, the school did not reach the Elite Eight until 2002, long after joining the SEC. Dawn Staley was hired in 2008. Since then, Carolina has been on an uptick.

In the last decade, Carolina has won seven regular-season SEC titles and eight SEC Tournament titles. In 2015, Staley took the Gamecocks to the first-ever Final Four. They've been back six more times, including winning the NCAA crown in 2017 and 2022. Eight Gamecocks have won All-American honors in the past ten years, including four selections for Aliyah Boston.

Similarly, NC State began women's basketball in 1974. Under Kay Yow, NC State was one of the top early women's basketball programs. They reached the Elite Eight in three of the last four years of the old AIAW. That said, NC State failed to reach the Elite Eight until 1998. Coach Yow, now a Hall of Fame coach, led that team to the Final Four.

Since 1998, NC State had failed to win any conference titles until 2020. Current coach Wes Moore was hired in 2013. NC State won an ACC regular season title in 2022 and won conference titles in 2020, 2021 and 2022. NC State returned to the Elite Eight in 2022 but now is making their second-ever Final Four appearance.

Center Elissa Cunane is the only All-American pick in NC State history. Coach Moore's record stands at 266-85 at State.

South Carolina vs NC State women's basketball H2H

NC State and South Carolina have played each other for many years, back into the old AIAW days. NC State holds a 20-12 series lead. The two last met in the postseason in the NIT in 2008. NC State won that matchup, 72-69.

Notable record in the South Carolina vs. NC State women's basketball series

The longest winning streak in the series between the teams is five. NC State bested South Carolina in 1999, 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2008. South Carolina has won four of the last six battles.

When was the last time South Carolina beat NC State?

Carolina won the last matchup of these teams. On November 9, 2021, South Carolina won in Raleigh 66-57. South Carolina shot 49% and outrebounded State by five boards. Zia Cooke had 17 points to lead USC.

When was the last time NC State beat South Carolina?

NC State won the prior matchup of the teams. On December 3, 2020, NC State bested South Carolina 54-46. The game was as ugly as it sounds. State shot 29% in victory. South Carolina shot just 27%. Kayla Jones has 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolfpack to gather the win.

Odds for 2024 Final Four matchup

South Carolina is an 11.5-point favorite over NC State, with a money line paying at -900. The Wolfpack are paying at +400. After taking down No. 1 seed Texas, can NC State follow with an upset of the overall No. 1 seed Gamecocks?

