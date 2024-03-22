South Carolina vs Presbyterian NCAAW Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 22 | March Madness 

The Women's March Madness tournament kicks off on Friday as No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks take on No. 16 seed Presbyterian at 2 p.m. ET. South Carolina is 32-0 and won the SEC Tournament while Presbyterian is 21-14.

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian: Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the favorites to win the NCAA Women's March Madness. However, the Gamecocks will be without their starting center Kamilla Cardoso, who is suspended for one game for her involvement in the fight against LSU.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game," Cardoso wrote on social media. "My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

Even though Cardoso won't be playing on Friday afternoon, the Gamecocks are still big favorites to win the game.

Presbyterian, meanwhile, beat Sacred Heart 49-42 in a First Four game on Wednesday to secure their date with South Carolina.

These two teams did play back in December and it was the Gamecocks who won 99-29 in a lopsided win. The Gamecocks held Presbyterian to just nine points in the second half, and 14 points in the final three quarters.

However, this will be a tall task for Presbyterian, as South Carolina is a dominant and complete team. The Gamecocks should cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: South Carolina wins.

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian: Odds

Spread

South Carolina -54.5 (-110).

Presbyterian +54.5 (-110).

Moneyline

Due to the spread being too high, there are no money lines available for this game.

Total

Over 130.5 (-110).

Under 130.5 (-110).

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian: Betting Tips

Tip 1: South Carolina -54.5 (-110).

Tip 2: Over 130.5 (-110).

Poll : Who do you think wins? South Carolina Presbyterian 0 votes View Discussion