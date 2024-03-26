"Spelling is hard for KY fans": College hoops world reacts to hilarious John Calipari spelling error in newspaper amid early March Madness exit 

College basketball fans made fun of a Kentucky-based newspaper that erroneously misspelled champion coach John Calipari's last name.

The Lexington Herald-Leader ran a commentary piece about the repercussions of buying out the remainder of Calipari's 10-year deal with the Wildcats.

However, the daily misspelled the champion coach's name by typing the letter "K" instead of a "C."

Fans on X/Twitter responded to the error and poked fun at it. One wrote that it is hard to spell Calipari's name right now due to the team's loss to Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament:

Others felt that it was intentional for the newspaper to gain more readers:

Another even thought of the retired Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is also known as "Coach K":

Another user had a subtle reference to the Wildcats' freshmen who failed to carry the team when the chips were down:

One user felt that someone in the newspaper's roster would get fired today for the Calipari blunder:

The tweet has more than 558,000 views and over 1,900 likes.

John Calipari to meet with UK athletic director

Calipari barking out instructions to guard Reed Sheppard.

Kentucky lost to Oakland in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. It was the second time in three seasons that the Wildcats were booted out in the first round.

Calipari, who led Kentucky to its last national championship in 2012, is slated to have an annual evaluation with UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart on Tuesday. He will meet Barnhart in an end-of-season meeting to discuss significant program improvements.

On Monday night, the 65-year-old coach appeared on a local radio program for the first time since the first-round setback. He admitted that everyone, including him, was hurt by that loss:

“Hurting. Our team — players, staff, their families — we’re all hurting. I’m hurting for them, but I’m hurting. I’m hurting for our fans, and I know many fans out there are hurting. But I want to say: No one is hurting more than me right now,” Calipari told broadcaster Tom Leach.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander views the meeting as productive and positive for both sides and firing him is not the likely outcome.

It's likely because Kentucky would have to pay Calipari $33 million if the school terminates his contract. Calipari has five years remaining on his 10-year, $86-million deal and he is set to receive $44.5 million over the next five.

Next season, Kentucky is set to parade a bunch of recruits that are regarded as the second-best recruitment class in the nation. The outcome of Tuesday's meeting between Calipari and Barnhart could determine the future of the Wildcats.

