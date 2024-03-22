Top 10 John Calipari firing memes cracking up the internet after Kentucky's first-round loss to Oakland

The Kentucky Wildcats lost 80-76 to No. 14 Oakland in the first round of March Madness on Thursday, wrapping their postseason with a close. That marked John Calipari's third straight early exit. After promises of taking the team deep after Selection Sunday, this outing by the Wildcats has left fans furious.

They took to X to demand the firing of John Calipari, with memes. Here's a roundup of our top 10 picks.

Top 10 John Calipari firing memes after Kentucky's first-round loss

#10 Funding in process

John Calipari signed a 10-year contract in 2019 that leaves him with $9 million per year. With five years left, a buyout of $33 million is needed to fire him, and fans may be able to chip in.

#9 Did someone change the password?

While UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto have not spoken about the future of Calipari, fans can always dream.

#8 What's next for John Calipari?

While an NBA coaching career is possible for the 65-year-old, an analyst seems to be the suggestion from fans. Additionally, Calipari's contract has an "ambassador clause," where he can step down as coach and work as an assistant to AD Barnhart.

#7 You're Fired!!

While it may never happen, fans can always imagine a dramatic exit like this, right?

#6 Money, Money, Money!!

With John Calipari earning the big buck with no results, is the school burning its resources to the ground?

#5 Daryl Banks III remix

Daryl Banks III scored 27 points in St. Peter's 85-79 win over Kentucky 85-79 last year, and it seemed like a repeat this time around as well. Only now, it was Oakland's Jack Gokhler who scored a career-high 32 points to give his team the 80-76 win.

#4 March 17, 2023 Part II

Fifteen-seeded St. Peter's quashed Kentucky's dreams last year, just like 14-seeded Oakland this time.

#3 You're Fired!!! Pt. 2

Again, this is not exactly possible, but the drama queens of the internet can always dream.

#2 When you dream too big

In a chat with the press after Selection Sunday, John Calipari shared his big hope for the Wildcats. That, though, turned out to be a lie.

#1 Looking far toward the East

Just like many players, maybe going international could be an option for Calipari. Apparently, China is a great market for recruiting.

