SportsCenter broadcast blunder with Ace Bailey and Cooper Flagg invokes wild reactions from fans: “How embarrassing”

Basketball fans went wild over an ESPN SportsCenter blunder that went viral on social media before the start of the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
ESPN SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan was pointing out to viewers at home that No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg was posing for pictures on the red carpet, but the cameraman showed Rutgers guard-forward Ace Bailey.
"Welcome back to SportsCenter, you're looking at Cooper Flagg and in just over an hour from now—" Duncan said. "That is not Cooper Flagg at all, actually. That is quite famously Ace Bailey."
The show tried to present the real Cooper Flagg on the screens during the pre-draft broadcast, but the cameraman captured Bailey's teammate and second overall pick, Dylan Harper.
Fans hilariously reacted to the gaffe, with a basketball enthusiast posting on X the words:
Other fans also stepped in on the broadcasting blunder, with one user suggesting either the broadcaster or the cameraman needs to look for new employment after this.
Some basketball fanatics ripped the whole network for the error, with posts such as:
Oddly enough, Elle Duncan and Ace Bailey attended the same school at McEachern High.
Cooper Flagg went on to be picked No. 1 overall by the Dallas Mavericks, while Dylan Harper was picked second by the San Antonio Spurs. Ace Bailey went to the Utah Jazz as the fifth pick.
Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey hope to continue their basketball journey in the NBA
Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were arguably the three best players that came out of the Class of 2025.
The trio has generated talk during the 2024-25 season on various social media networks, as they were the faces of NCAA basketball aside from Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr.
Flagg may have been the most successful among the three due to his excellent stint at Duke that earned him a college basketball player of the year award and a Final Four entry, but Harper and Bailey had their highlights as well during their run at Rutgers.
Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will venture into the league's new generation where power forwards can perform playmaking chores (Nikola Jokic) and centers can shoot from long range (Victor Wembanyama).
Of course, there are still old guards lurking in the midst (LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and James Harden), but it's up to the trio to step up and take the lead as the NBA's newest stars.
