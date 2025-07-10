SPOTTED: TCU's Olivia Miles cheers on ex-teammate Maddy Westbeld at Sky-Wings matchup

TCU guard Olivia Miles was spotted on the sidelines of the Chicago Sky-Dallas Wings WNBA regular season game on Wednesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Miles, who transferred from Notre Dame to TCU after the Fighting Irish's exit in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, was at the arena to cheer for her former teammate and girlfriend Maddy Westbeld.

The 5-foot-10 point guard is fresh from helping Team USA win the gold medal in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 in Santiago, Chile, and dropping by the Wintrust Arena to support Westbeld is a hearty act to show her love to the forward.

Miles seemed to be the lucky charm for Westbeld and Chicago, who beat the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings, 87-76. The 6-3 forward tallied two rebounds and one foul in four minutes of action for the Sky.

The couple is in a relationship. They confirmed their bond in June in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

College basketball fans expressed jubilation with the development, after months of speculation about their rumored relationship.

Olivia Miles and two other Big 12 stars named brand ambassadors for Venmo/PayPal

Olivia Miles is reaping the fruits of her labor, as Venmo/PayPal chose the TCU point guard as one of their brand ambassadors.

The senior guard, along with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt and Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady, were named endorsers for the brand as part of the company's partnership with the Big 12 Conference (per Sports Illustrated).

"Partnering with Venmo allows me to take more ownership of my financial journey as a student-athlete," said Miles. "With the TCU Venmo Debit Card, I can spend my NIL earnings in so many ways – whether it's helping to cover travel to support my family, giving back to the community, or just handling everyday essentials like groceries and training meals."

Miles added that being Venmo's brand ambassador allows her to share what she has learnt about the benefits of the debit card and the financial responsibility that will guide the next generation of student-athletes.

Under the agreement, Big 12 schools will use school-branded Venmo Debit Mastercards for access to ticket giveaways and other perks.

Most Big 12 schools, including Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah and West Virginia, are set to have team-branded Venmo debit cards, which will be available on Aug. 11.

The physical cards are scheduled to be shipped in September.

