Olivia Miles drops 4-word reaction after powerful steal from Kamilla Cardoso and goofy run in FIBA AmeriCup final

Olivia Miles had a fun time during Team USA's championship run at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. One of her plays in the final against Brazil perfectly captured her experience during the international tournament, with Miles responding to that sequence through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Miles replied to X user BalaPattySZN showing her hilarious play during the fourth quarter of the title game against Brazil. Team USA held an 89-81 lead in the final period when Miles stole the ball away from Kamilla Cardoso, who was looking to score inside the paint.

Miles then went on a goofy run while crossing the half-court line in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, with the video drawing reactions from hoops fan and the USA star herself.

"Alright man," the fan wrote.

"Aiiiii chill on me," Miles replied with five laughing emojis.

It was mission accomplished for Olivia Miles and Team USA as they defeated Brazil 92-84 in the final to claim their fifth continental crown. Three players scored in double figures for the Americans, who secured a spot in next year's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Mikayla Blakes starred for Team USA, leading all scorers with 27 points. She shot 11-for-24 from the field and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Blakes, who recorded six rebounds and one assist, also displayed her defensive prowess against Brazil, racking up two steals and one block.

Hannah Hidalgo and Joyce Edwards also contributed on the offensive end, scoring 16 and 11 points, respectively.

How Olivia Miles and Kamilla Cardoso fared in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup final

Olivia Miles (#5) reacts during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Photo: Getty

Olivia Miles stepped up for coach Kara Lawson in the championship game, dropping eight points on 2-of-4 shooting. She displayed perfection at the free-throw line, knocking down all four of attempts from the charity stripe.

Miles was Team USA's chief facilitator, issuing a game-high nine assists against Brazil. She also contributed in other departments, racking up three rebounds and two steals.

Kamilla Cardoso, meanwhile, was one of three players to score in double figures for Brazil. The Chicago Sky star scored 19 points and grabbed five boards and also had two dimes, one block and one steal.

