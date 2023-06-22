Stephen A. Smith Tears Up “Victor Wembanyama” Followers Ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft With Crazy Comparisons

With the 2023 NBA draft taking place later tonight, the hype surrounding the number-one pick Victor Wembanyama is at an all-time high but people are getting tired of the crazy comparisons.

Legendary broadcaster Stephen A. Smith spoke on his self-named show and claimed he was tired of all the talk and just wants to see him on the court.

We might not have to wait too much longer as the NBA Summer League contests begin on July 3. The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama has been crazy with people saying he is a greater prospect than LeBron James was and he has a Kevin Durant comparison but is five inches taller.

Will Victor Wembanyama suffer the same fate as tall and skinny players in the NBA?

While the NBA is known for its physicality, there have been a few exceptions where tall and slender players have found success in the league. Stephen A. Smith references players like Shawn Bradley and Manute Bol, who had unique builds and made an impact on the court.

However, his game is not like those players and is more in line with another tall superstar.

Think about Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, he has not been a player that has the physique of a WWF wrestler back in the day and still is able to be one of the best players in the world.

- Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James even gave a glowing review of the future NBA star after a preseason game and was in awe of what the potential of Victor Wembanyama can be in the NBA.

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, well he's more like an alien. I've never seen, no one's ever seen anyone as tall as he is , but it's fluid and graceful,"

He continued diving deeper into what Wembanyama can do on the basketball court, making him a one-of-a-type of player.

"His ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers on the post, step-back 3s, block shots. He's for sure a generational talent. And hopefully he continues to stat healthy, that's the most important for him personally, and as you could tell he loves the game." H/t NBCSports

There have been players that have succeeded despite their frame and lack of muscle. However, those are rare as the handful of players that achieved the heights with their incredible gifts. Victor Wembanyama has shown the ability to dominate and be a perimeter player, so he is not getting a beating in the post and can spread the floor.

With Wembanyama's potential, the future looks promising for the San Antonio Spurs, who have the opportunity to select a player regarded as one of the best prospects since LeBron James.

