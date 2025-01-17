“Stewie doesn’t listen to anything anybody says”: When Geno Auriemma and UConn coaching staff got fed up with Breanna Stewart

UConn coach Geno Auriemma and his coaching staff were frustrated with the behavior of sophomore Breanna Stewart during the 2013-14 season. Auriemma had called a meeting to discuss the issue regarding Stewart's role on the team.

SNY uploaded a YouTube video in November 2013 that provided the meeting details. Auriemma asked assistant coach Marisa Moseley if she had informed another assistant, Chris Dailey, about what Stewart had done. Moseley replied that she had, and Dailey also felt it was a problem.

"Stewie doesn't listen to anything anybody says," Geno Auriemma said (3:59).

In the next frame, Dailey was shown giving instructions to Stewart during practice. As the scene cut back to the coaches' meeting, Dailey added:

"She's doing the same thing as last year. She's trying to do it her way, and when she tried to do it her way last year, she struggled all that time until she started trying to do it our way."

"Every time something would go our way, she acted like, 'All right, doesn't bother me.' What do you mean it doesn't bother you?" Auriemma added.

Breanna Stewart was coming off a stellar freshman year in 2012-13, where she averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, earning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award. She finished her sophomore year even stronger, posting 19.4 ppg and 8.1 rpg, while leading the Huskies to back-to-back national championships.

Geno Auriemma expresses pride in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier ahead of Unrivaled debut

Breanna Stewart and Napheese Collier's former college coach Geno Auriemma has spoken glowingly of the duo's decision to start the new professional women's basketball league Unrivaled.

During the No. 6 UConn Huskies' post-game press conference following their win against St. John's on Wednesday, the legendary coach was asked about his thoughts on Stewart and Collier's new league ahead of its debut this weekend.

"They learn how to play basketball at UConn. They learn how to grow up," Auriemma said. "They learn how to be great teammates, and they paid attention and learn where the money is."

"Everywhere they go and everything they do, it'll always be mentioned that they played at UConn. And to me, that's something that for the rest of their lives, everywhere they go, everything they accomplish, we're going to be a part of that."

Stewart's team MIst BC will open the inaugural Unrivaled season on Friday against Collier's Lunar Owls at South Florida's Mediapro Studios.

Geno Auriemma's current star player Paige Bueckers has signed an NIL deal with the league and is slated to make her Unrivaled debut in 2026.

