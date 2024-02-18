"Straight up grinding in the Word doc”: When 4x NBA champ Stephen Curry shared his favorite memory of leading Davidson to the Elite Eight

Leading up to the 2008 Elite Eight, then-Davidson star Stephen Curry shared a hilarious anecdote from memory. He shed light on how the players on the Davidson team were students first and then athletes. He said:

“I remember how humble our whole experience was at Davidson.”

What was the incident that Stephen Curry mentioned?

During one of his sit-down interviews with The Players' Tribune in 2019, Stephen Curry was asked about his time with the Wildcats and one of his earliest memories during college, to which he said:

“And it’s interesting — what I’ll remember most about my time as a Wildcat? I’m sure everyone probably figures it’s our win over Wisconsin in the Sweet Sixteen, or even our game vs. Kansas in the Elite Eight. But it’s actually neither of those.”

This puts into perspective just how important college life was for Stephen Curry, apart from the obvious success as a college athlete. He said:

“It’s a memory from right in between them. I was coming back from dinner, after practice — the night before we played Kansas. Just walking down the hall. And it was the strangest thing ever: I turned the corner down the hallway … and I ran into about half the team. The guys were sitting there, right on the floor, with their warm-ups on and their clunky 2007 laptops out. Like, this bunch of dudes that had just given back-to-back whoopings to Georgetown and Wisconsin. Sitting on the floor, typing away.”

And I’m like, “Umm … what are y’all doing?” The whole group of them answer at the same time: “Midterms.” No, for real. That’s a true story. It’s 12 hours to the Elite Eight, 12 hours to the biggest game of any of our lives — and those boys were literally writing term papers in the hallway. Straight up grinding in the Word doc.”

The hilarity of the anecdote emphasizes what he said about his time at Davidson, where they were indeed humble students before becoming nationally-recognized basketball stars. And in Curry's case, arguably the greatest point guard of all time.