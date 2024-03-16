Sun Belt March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams

The Sun Belt Conference has been a one-big league in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. The league had placed two teams in the NCAA's Big Dance twice more in the preceding 20 years before that. But for most seasons, the Sun Belt Conference Tournament winner will represent the league. The 2024 season does not look to be any different.

While Appalachian State could have entered into the NCAA Tournament conversation, by falling to the league's No. 2 seed, James Madison, they're probably out. Nevertheless, we'll discuss the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament resume and ascertain whether they should have any chance. Meanwhile, here's the breakdown on the Dukes of James Madison, who will head to the NCAA Tournament.

Sun Belt March Madness Bracket Predictions

James Madison coach Mark Byington will lead his Dukes from the Sun Belt Conference to the NCAA Tournament, where they are projected as a No. 12 seed.

12 seeds Prediction

James Madison

The Dukes of James Madison are projected to be a No. 12 seed. At 31-3, James Madison had an excellent season. That said, they played exactly three quad 1 and quad 2 games all year. Their early victory over Michigan State was impressive, but that was about the only quality competition the Dukes faced all season long. A 22-0 record in quad 4 games padded the resume thoroughly.

As a team, the Dukes are very sharp offensively, scoring 84.4 points per games, ninth best in the nation. The other significant stat is holding opponents to just 28.8% shooting from 3-point range, fifth best nationally. Junior guard James Edwards, who averaged 17.4 ppg this year, has scored 1,387 points in his JMU career. Forward TJ Bickerstaff averages 13.4 ppg and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The biggest trouble JMU faced in the Sun Belt Tournament was a semifinal win over No. 11 seed Texas State by a thin 73-68 margin. In the title game, Arkansas State was easy fodder for the Dukes, 91-71. BracketMatrix projects JMU as the top No. 12 seed. While some project James Madison for a No. 11, a No. 12 is probably a more likely landing spot for a lower conference champion.

Likely NIT team

Appalachian State

At 27-6, Appalachian State was out of luck in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. A 67-65 semifinal loss to Arkansas State knocked the Mountaineers out of the NCAA Tournament. Under the old rules, App State would have automatically qualified for the NIT. However, that tournament is no longer obligated to accept regular season champions who lose in their conference tourney.

Still, App State is worthy of the NIT bid.

A No. 72 NET ranking won't jump them into the NCAA Tournament, but it is respectable. Appalachian State had only a single quad 4 loss. The Mountaineers held opponents to 38.6% shooting overall, which is fourth best in the nation. Had the Mountaineers won the league, they probably would have earned a similar seed to James Madison.

