TCU’s Sedona Prince reacts after Kelsey Plum’s message to student athletes under current NCAA rules

WNBA star Kelsey Plum gave out her thoughts on the current NCAA eligibility rules on Saturday, leading to TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince reacting hysterically. The Las Vegas Aces star, Washington's greatest product, had her No. 10 jersey retired by the school on Saturday — which is when she talked about players extending their collegiate playing years.

On Saturday on Instagram, Overtime WBB uploaded Plum talking after the Washington Huskies' 87-58 drubbing of the Purdue Boilermakers.

"You get to do it one time," Plum said. "You get four years or five or whatever. I've heard of seven and eight. I don't even know what's going on anymore. I would say, really utilize the resources that this university has to offer. They can make your dreams come true."

Trending

This prompted Prince to react to Plum's thoughts through her Instagram story, captioning:

"Some of us didn't get as lucky as you did with injuries, KP," along with some crying and laughing emojis.

"Some of us didn't get as lucky as you did with injuries, KP," Prince said along with some crying and laughing emojis.

Plum played four seasons at Washington, leaving as the Division I all-time scoring leader in 2017 (since surpassed, of course, by Iowa's Caitlin Clark).

Meanwhile, the Liberty Hill, Texas, native has had an unorthodox collegiate career. She began her collegiate journey at Texas in 2018-19.

She was originally going to start her stint with the Texas Longhorns but had to deal with a season-sidelining broken right leg playing for Team USA. Prince then transferred to the Oregon Ducks.

After playing one game in 2019-20 (before sitting out the season), Prince suited up for 19 games at Oregon in 2020-21 before again being sidelined after 50 games due to a torn ligament in her elbow. She then announced that she would forgo her last years of college eligibility before announcing that she would transfer to TCU. She is in her second season in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sedona Prince made TCU Horned Frogs history on Friday

Expand Tweet

Sedona Prince is making good use of her last playing year with the 10th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs as she just hit a milestone in their 81-73 victory over the 23rd-ranked Utah Utes on Friday

Prince scored her fifth consecutive 20-point game, tying the streak previously done by former WNBA standout Sandora Irvin, who was at the school from 2001-2005. She finished her team's seventh Big 12 triumph with 23 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Prince will have the opportunity to get her sixth consecutive 20-point game on Wednesday against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here