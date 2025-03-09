TCU vs Baylor women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

TCU and Baylor will clash on Sunday in the Big 12 championship game. Although there were upsets throughout the Big 12 Tournament, the final game features the top two seeds. The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. ET.

TCU vs Baylor prediction

The No. 1 seed TCU Horned Frogs are on an excellent stretch of games. They have handled business in the Big 12 Tournament, winning their semifinal matchup over West Virginia 71-65 and defeating Colorado 69-62 in the quarterfinals. They have won nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 seed Baylor Lady Bears (27-6, 15-3) nearly did not reach the final of the Big 12 Tournament. Their matchup on Saturday against Oklahoma State went to overtime. However, Baylor came out on top, dominating OT and emerging with an 84-74 victory.

The Lady Bears' most recent loss was to TCU in their regular season finale. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back after narrowly losing to the Horned Frogs 51-48 on March 2.

While the last game was close, we predict another win for TCU (30-3, 16-2). The No. 8-ranked Horned Frogs have looked more dominant throughout the Big 12 Tournament and should be the favorites again heading into this matchup.

TCU vs Baylor odds

Moneyline: TCU (-166). Baylor (+140)

Spread: TCU -3.5 points (-110). Baylor +3.5 points (-110)

Total: 136.5 points (-110)

TCU vs Baylor head-to-head

TCU and Baylor have played 54 times throughout their history. The rivalry dates back to 1983 but has become more prominent recently. Baylor has dominated the rivalry, amassing a 47-7 record. However, the Horned Frogs won both meetings this season. It was the first time TCU beat Baylor since 1990.

Where to watch TCU vs Baylor

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on ESPN. The game will also be available to stream on Fubo TV.

TCU vs Baylor projected lineups

TCU

Sedona Prince, F

Madison Conner, G

Agnes Emma-Nnopu, G

Donovyn Hunter, G

Haily Van Lith, G

Baylor

Aaronette Vonleh, C

Sarah Andrews, G

Yaya Felder, G

Bella Fontleroy, G

Jada Walker, G

