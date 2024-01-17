TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 16 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 19th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs are headed to the Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday evening to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Big 12 Conference action.

The Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-1) are riding a two-game winning streak after a 68-67 home win on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. The Bearcats (12-4, 1-2) are looking to get back in the win column after losing to the Baylor Bears 62-59 on Saturday.

TCU vs Cincinnati betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline TCU Horned Frogs +3.5 (-120) Over 151.5 (-105) +135 Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5 (+100) Under 151.5 (-115) -155

TCU vs Cincinnati match details

Fixture: TCU Horned Frogs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Date and Time: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TCU vs Cincinnati key stats

The Horned Frogs' offense has been excellent, averaging 84.0 points per game and shooting 48.9% from the field. Emanuel Miller, a senior forward, is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes per game.

TCU's defense has only allowed 67.8 points per game. As of this point, they are averaging 4.1 blocks and an outstanding 10.2 steals per game.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are offensively solid, scoring 79.4 points this season and shooting 45.2% from the floor. Junior forward Viktor Lakhin is one of the better players on both sides of the ball in this game. He has put up 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals while playing 25.9 minutes per game.

The Bearcats' defense has been leading the way, giving up 65.8 points per game up to this point. They are averaging 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game as well.

TCU vs Cincinnati: Best picks and prediction

These offenses as of late are showing a bit of a difference, as the Horned Frogs are averaging 76.5 points in their last four games while the Bearcats are scoring 67.7 points in their previous three games.

Cincinnati has been struggling to get going as of late and it is a bit of a continuity issue as there are some injuries on their side of things.

There is a reason why the Horned Frogs are a ranked program right now and the Bearcats are not. These teams are not common opponents so it will be interesting as Cincinnati becomes more of a Big 12 team but for this game, go with the team coming off a win over the mighty Houston to extend their winning streak.

Pick: TCU Horned Frogs +135