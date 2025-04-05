Te-Hina Paopao Final Four stats: How did the South Carolina star fare vs Texas tonight? (Apr. 4)

On Friday, South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao kept her team's potential national title repeat season alive. Her contributions were vital in bringing the defending national champions back to the finals stage as they toppled the Texas Longhorns 74-57 for their NCAA Final Four matchup in this year's national tournament.

In 25 minutes, Paopao led her team in scoring with 14 points on a highly effient overall clip of 5-for-6, including three 3-pointers, three rebounds, an assist and two steals as her squad looks on for the winner-take-all championship game.

Paopao opened the game strong by getting a steal and making her first two-point basket via a layup at the 8:35 mark of the first period. She then got a rebound and returned with 3:04 left to play in the first frame. With the continued pressure by the Dawn Staley-coached team trailed 19-18 after one.

To open the second quarter, Paopao made her first 3-point basket at the 8:53 mark to give her team a 21-18 lead.

As expected, it was a back-and-forth, intense affair, given it was a penultimate game for the 2025 national title matchup. The senior did all she could to aid her squad, capping the first half off with another 3-ball for a 38-35 lead to end the second.

At the start of the third period, Paopao got her lone assist right from the get-go. She steadily filled in her role through the frame, as the fifth-year standout found herself on the free throw line at 3:55 before getting another swipe and subsequent score. The Gamecocks' advantage continued to balloon, leading 58-44, with one quarter left.

With 10 minutes left, the graduating player sunk her last 3-ball as South Carolina eventually won the semifinal matchup, 74-57.

Here are Te-Hina Paopao's final stats for Friday's win.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Te-Hina Paopao 25 14 3 1 2 0 5-6 3-4 1-2 2 0

Despite averaging her lowest season stats this year, Te-Hina Paopao is looking ahead for national title No. 2

In the 2024-25 season, Te-Hina Paopao is averaging her lowest stats for a season during her five-year collegiate career with 9.5 markers, 2.7 boards, 2.9 dimes and 1.1 steals per contest. The Oceanside, California, native is looking to take in all of the national title experience she can get as she hopes to win her second national title this year.

Te-Hina Paopao spent her first three campaigns of college basketball with the Oregon Ducks before transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season and winning it all in the 2023024 campaign.

The Gamecocks now look on to their 2025 national title game against the powerhouse UConn Huskies on Sunday at the same venue.

