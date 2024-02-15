Tennessee vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Tennessee visits Arkansas in an SEC showdown on Wednesday at the Bud Walton Arena.

No. 8 Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 in SEC) will look to get back in the winning column. Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 in SEC) looks to make it two in a row following their win against Georgia.

The Volunteers succumbed to an 85-69 setback against Texas A&M. The loss snapped their two-game winning streak and relegated them to fourth spot in the SEC standings.

Tennessee boasts of an explosive offense that has averaged 79.5 points per game. They are No. 31 in the league in terms of assists at 17.0 per game. On the defensive side, the Volunteers allow 68.0 points per outing and have a +11.5 points differential.

Senior guard Dalton Knecht (20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 47.7% on field goals) is the primary offensive weapon for Tennessee. The 6-foot-6 cager is backed by junior forward Jonas Aidoo (11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks) and junior guard Zakai Zeigler (11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists).

Arkansas, meanwhile, will count on junior guard Tramon Mark (17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 51.4% on field goals) in its offense. Senior guard Khalif Battle (10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 38.3% on 3-pointers) will serve as Mark's backup against Tennessee.

Georgia v Arkansas

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Betting odds

Tennessee is an 8.5-point favorite with a moneyline of -427. On the other hand, betting for underdog Arkansas pays at +329. The game's over/under is 151.5 points.

Tennessee vs Arkansas: Head-to-Head

The Volunteers have a 25-22 record against the Razorbacks, including a 6-4 mark in their last 10 games. Tennessee won their last encounter on Feb. 28, 2023, 75-57.

Tennessee vs Arkansas: Where to watch

The Tennessee-Arkansas match will be aired on ESPN. The game will also stream on fuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST/ 6:00 p.m. PST.

Tennessee vs Arkansas: Key injuries

Arkansas

Third-year forward Trevon Brazile (8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.

Tennessee vs Arkansas: Best picks and prediction

The Volunteers will have an advantage on the paint with Brazile out for the Razorbacks. Tennessee has enough offensive weapons to tire out Arkansas' defense and coast to a crucial win that could boost their chances in the March Madness.

Arkansas, meanwhile, will have to find a big man that can fill in Brazile's shoes. The Razorbacks lost a defensive anchor and they have to protect the rim as a team to win.

Pick: Tennessee (-8.5, -427)