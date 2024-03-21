Tennessee vs. Saint Peter's Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 21 | March Madness 

The first round of the 2024 March Madness kicks off on Thursday. In the opening round, No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers takes on No. 15 seed Saint Peter's at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Tennessee enters the tournament with a 24-8 record, while Saint Peter is 19-13.

Tennessee vs Saint Peter's prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers are a trendy team to win March Madness, despite their loss in the SEC Tournament.

Saint Peter's pulled off one of the biggest upsets in March Madness history, but this is not the same Peacock team. Saint Peter's doesn't have a guard to match Tennessee's offense, as the Peacocks' top scorer is a forward.

However, Vols coach Rick Barnes knows that Saint Peter's has the confidence of pulling off another upset.

"I told our team, I said, if I were at Saint Peter's right now, it'd be the first thing I'd put up right there," Barnes said, via CBS. "Say look what happened, it can be done. And we know it can be done now at every level."

Dalton Knecht will be tough to guard, as the Tennessee wing is one of the top players in this tournament.

“Obviously he would be a No. 1 target for a team getting ready to play us,” coach Rick Barnes said, via AP. “We need him to do what he does, but we need his teammates to do what they need to do to help him.”

Saint Peter's is the fifth-worst team in March Madness, according to KenPom ratings, so this should be an easy win for the Volunteers who should cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Tennessee to win

Tennessee vs Saint Peter's Odds

Spread

Tennessee -21.5 (-108)

Saint Peter's +21.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Tennessee -3600

Saint Peter's +1500

Total

Over 130.5 (-112)

Under 130.5 (-108)

Tennessee vs Saint Peter's Picks

Tip 1: Tennessee -21.5 (-108)

Tip 2: Over 130.5 (-112)

Tip 3: Dalton Knecht over 21.5 points (-130)

Tip 4: Corey Washington over 14.5 (-115)

Poll : Who do you think wins? Tennessee Saint Peter's 0 votes View Discussion