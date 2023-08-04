Terrence Butler cause of death: How did the Drexel basketball player die?

The sports world continues to reel from the shocking news of the death of Drexel basketball player Terrence Butler. Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday.

Amid the tragedy, the cause of Butler's death is yet to officially be announced. However, while the police have said that the investigation is no longer active, a spokesperson from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the cause was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The president of Drexel University, John Fry, along with other school staff, also opened up and released a statement about Butler's death:

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence's family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community."

Terrence Butler's career at Drexel

Drexel Basketball player Terrence Butler. (Image via @capitolhoops on Twitter)

Terrence Butler was set to enter his junior year leading up to the upcoming NCAA Basketball season. He appeared in only eight games as a reserve for the Dragons during his career, primarily owing to injuries he sustained during his time there.

While his collegiate career had been restricted so far, the forward had shown bouts of potential, especially with his 235-pound, 6-foot-7 frame. In the span of his seven games with the Dragons last season, Butler amassed 9 rebounds, 4 points, 2 assists, and 2 steals in his limited playing time.

While he certainly shone on the basketball court throughout his life, Butler's life revolved far beyond his on-court appearances. He was also academically excellent, as he was named on the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in Drexel’s Colonial Athletic Association conference last season.

Butler grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and graduated from Bishop McNamara High School, where he was named their most valuable player. He even earned a nomination as a McDonald's All-American in 2021.

Terrence Butler's shocking death has left the College Basketball fraternity and the sports world in shock.