The Southeastern Conference released its 2024 schedule, and with it, we learned about the Texas Longhorns' first slate of SEC games next season.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC eliminated the division model it followed since 1992. As a result, the SEC championship game will be played by the two teams with the best conference records in 2024.

The Longhorns are primed to join the SEC. With quarterback Quinn Ewers at the helm, coach Steve Sarkisian bringing the blue blood back to promise and quarterback Arch Manning waiting in the wings, it's a great time to be a Longhorn.

For one year only, teams decided on an eight-game conference schedule. Joining the SEC gives the Longhorns an entire new gamut of opponents.

Texas' 2024 SEC Schedule

The Longhorns will host the following SEC teams in 2024:

Georgia Bulldogs

Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats

Mississippi State Bulldogs

They will play three conference games on the road:

Arkansas

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

To close out their SEC schedule, the Longhorns will face Oklahoma in their traditional neutral-site, rivalry game.

In 2024, every SEC team will be required to play a nonconference Power Five or major independent opponent as well. Texas has a massive matchup, meeting the Michigan Wolverines in the “Big House” on Sept. 7, 2024.

Texas SEC 2024 schedule outlook

Fans will get exactly what they wanted the day Oklahoma and Texas were said to join the nation’s premier conference. Marquee matchups come in bunches for one of the nation's most prestigious programs.

They keep their Big 12 rival in Oklahoma. This time, the contest will be played in Dallas. The halfway point to meet is reminiscent of the SEC's staple Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida.

Two of the top 15 all-time winning teams will meet in Austin when the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Longhorns. This will be their first meeting since the 2019 Sugar Bowl, whn Texas defeated UGA.

Another mega-home matchup will be against the Florida Gators. It will be the first time the two passionate fanbases will see each other since 1940.

The road schedule isn’t as marquee, but one game stands out from the rest.

The Longhorns will renew their Big 12 in-state rival with the Texas A&M Aggies. There is mutual hate between the programs, and absence has not made the heart grow fonder.

It will have been almost 12 seasons when they meet again. The series has been dominated by the Longhorns, with 76 wins to 37 losses. That includes the final meeting, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The remaining schedule is filled with Group of Five opponents at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium. That list includes Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas-San Antonio.

