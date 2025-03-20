  • home icon
  Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington basketball Injury report and predictions, March 20: Latest on Chance McMillian, Darrion Williams, and more

Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington basketball Injury report and predictions, March 20: Latest on Chance McMillian, Darrion Williams, and more

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Mar 20, 2025 13:38 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington will finish the first day of the first round of March Madness. The No. 3-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8) will take on the No. 14-ranked UNC Wilmington Seahawks (27-7) on Thursday at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech enters this matchup as a big favorite, but UNC Wilmington has one advantage. The Red Raiders are dealing with several injuries, whereas the Seahawks have a completely healthy roster. Although Texas Tech will still be favored, it could be the difference if UNC Wilmington keeps things competitive.

Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington basketball injuries

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

Chance McMillian suffered an upper-body injury in the Red Raiders' second most recent game. As a result, he missed their previous matchup against Arizona. McMillian has averaged 15.0 points per game this year, and his absence would significantly impact the Red Raiders' offense. Fortunately for the team, he is listed as probable for Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington on the injury report.

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Similarly, Darrion Williams suffered a foot injury against Baylor and did not play against Arizona. However, he is listed as probable for Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington. He would be hard to replace, as he has averaged 14.3 points per game this year.

Eemeli Yalaho, Texas Tech

Eemeli Yalaho has been an effective bench player at times for the Red Raiders this season, but he has been out since February with an upper-body injury. He is listed as questionable to play against UNC Wilmington on the injury report.

Jazz Henderson, Texas Tech

Jazz Henderson is a freshman who was not able to get into the lineup this season because of a lower-body injury suffered early in the season. He is still listed as out on the injury report.

Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington basketball prediction

Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington is not expected to be a close matchup. While the Red Raiders are dealing with injuries, their most important players are still expected to play. As a result, the one advantage UNC Wilmington has is now limited.

Texas Tech is one of the biggest favorites in the first round and is listed as a -1650 favorite, while the Seahawks are +919 underdogs. We see no reason to bet against Texas Tech and expect the Red Raiders to easily advance to the second round.

Prediction: Texas Tech 88, UNC Wilmington 67

Edited by R. Elahi
