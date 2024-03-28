Texas vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 29- Women's March Madness 2024

Texas and Gonzaga lock horns in a 2024 NCAA women's basketball Sweet 16 clash on Friday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Longhorns are back in the Sweet 16 after missing it last season, while the Bulldogs make their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015.

No. 1 seed Texas has been merciless in the first two rounds of March Madness, winning over Drexel, 82-42, and Alabama, 65-54. The same goes with No. 4 Gonzaga, as they have demolished UC Irvine, 75-56, and Utah, 77-66.

The winner of the Sweet 16 showdown moves on to the Elite Eight and faces the survivor of the Stanford-NC State duel on Sunday afternoon.

Texas vs. Gonzaga Prediction

Texas (32-4) has played like a top-tier team this season, averaging 80.8 points per game while keeping their opponents to 57.4 ppg. Gonzaga (32-3) averages 80.9 points per game while allowing 60.1.

The Longhorns' high field-goal percentage (49.3%) will be their main weapon for this game, while the Bulldogs' 3-point wizardry will be the key to pulling off a surprise against their higher-ranked foes, as they average 9.5 makes per contest.

Texas has three players averaging in double figures, with Madison Booker leading the way. Booker averages 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Taylor Jones is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, with Aaliyah Moore providing 11.2 markers and 5.9 boards. Shaylee Gonzales has also provided quality minutes for Texas with 9.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.6 apg and 1.6 spg.

On the other hand, Gonzaga has five players scoring in double digits, with Yvonne Ejim leading their offense at 19.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.5 apg and 1.0 bpg.

Brynna Maxwell, Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, and Eliza Hollingsworth pick up the slack whenever Ejim is not performing well.

Maxwell averages 14.2 ppg and 2.9 rpg, while the Truong twins combine for 23.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 10.3 apg and 2.7 spg. Hollingsworth is Ejim's frontcourt partner, averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Texas vs. Gonzaga: Betting Odds

According to BetMGM, Texas is a 5.5-point favorite to win the match with a -250 money line. Gonzaga, on the other hand, opens as a 5.5-point underdog and the moneyline is pegged at +200. The total for this game is 141.5.

Texas vs. Gonzaga: Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting of both teams.

Texas vs. Gonzaga: Where to Watch

ESPN will air the Texas-Gonzaga match on live television, while Fubo will feature the match on livestream. Tipoff is set at 10:00 PM ET.

Texas vs. Gonzaga: Key injuries

Texas

Guard Rori Harmon is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Gonzaga

Guard Calli Stokes is a game-time decision due to a concussion.

Guard Bree Salenbien is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Forward Destiny Burton is out for the season due to a knee injury.

Texas vs. Gonzaga: Pick

Texas has a significant advantage in player depth, as three Gonzaga players are injured. However, the Bulldogs have shown that they can still triumph in the face of adversity. The Longhorns also lost a big role in Harmon, but Gonzales and Booker have taken over the playmaking duties.

Texas can march to the Elite Eight if they negate Gonzaga's perimeter sniping. On the other hand, the Bulldogs need to minimize the Longhorns' inside attack to gain a big chance of winning the encounter.

Pick: Texas (-5.5, -250)

