Texas vs South Carolina Final Four Record: Head-to-Head History, Wins and Stats

No. 1 seeds and SEC rivals Texas (35-3) and South Carolina (34-3) clash for the fourth time this season in the Final Four on Friday at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Tip-off is set at 7 p.m. ET as both teams look to upstage each other for the right to qualify for the national championship final.

The defending champion, Gamecocks, gained their fifth consecutive Final Four appearance and seventh overall after they edged past Duke 54-50 in the Elite Eight. On the other hand, the Longhorns beat TCU 58-47 in their own Elite Eight clash to arrange the Texas-South Carolina tetralogy.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina won two of three head-to-head meetings over Vic Schaefer's Texas this season. It includes the 64-45 victory by the Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament final.

Let's look into both teams' all-time Final Four records and other stats that will spice up this much-anticipated encounter.

Texas Final Four Record

The Texas Longhorns are making their fourth Final Four appearance in program history. The program appeared in its first national semifinals in 1986, part of its 34-0 unbeaten run to the national championship.

Texas won over Western Kentucky 90-65 in the Final Four to set up a final with Southern California, which they won 97-81. The following year, the Longhorns made their second straight trip to the national semifinals, but lost to Louisiana Tech 79-75.

It would take Texas 16 years to make their third Final Four, but UConn spoiled their quest for their second national title, losing 71-69. Overall, the Longhorns are 1-2 in Final Four games, and they look to even up matters on Friday against South Carolina.

South Carolina Final Four Record

South Carolina will head to its seventh Final Four in program history — all under Dawn Staley's guidance. The Gamecocks have been the most dominant women's college basketball team in the 2020s and their win over Duke made it five straight trips to the national semifinals.

South Carolina is 3-3 in previous Final Fours, winning in 2017, 2022 and 2024. The victories were against Stanford (62-53), Louisville (72-59) and NC State (78-59) and they've gone on to win the national championship.

All of the Gamecocks' losses were decided by four points or less. In 2015, Notre Dame edged South Carolina 66-65 and six years later, Stanford won by the same score. In 2023, South Carolina's quest for an unbeaten season was halted by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, who won 77-73 in the Final Four.

Texas vs South Carolina All-Time Head-to-Head Record

South Carolina leads the all-time head-to-head against Texas 4-3. All four of the Gamecocks' wins were under the tenure of Dawn Staley, who holds a 4-1 record against the Longhorns.

They've met in the NCAA Tournament twice, in 1988 and 2021. Texas won the first March Madness meeting with South Carolina in the second round of the 1988 Tournament, 77-58, before the Gamecocks gained revenge in the 2021 Elite Eight, demolishing the Longhorns 62-34.

Most Memorable Final Four game between Texas and South Carolina

Texas

Texas' 1986 Final Four win against Western Kentucky is arguably the Longhorns' best game in the NCAA Tournament. The 90-65 victory over the Hilltoppers moved them to their first and only national championship final against the Cheryl Miller-led Southern California.

Freshman Clarissa Davis came off the bench to put up a double-double of 32 points and 18 rebounds while Fran Harris added 20 points to help the Longhorns exact revenge for their Sweet 16 defeat in 1985. Texas eventually defeated the Trojans 97-81 in the final to complete a perfect season.

South Carolina

South Carolina's 2024 Final Four win against NC State is the most memorable national semifinal game for the Gamecocks as they secured their 37th win in a row. It set up a final showdown with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Dawn Staley's team unleashed a 29-6 run in the third period to turn a 32-31 edge to a 61-37 cushion entering the payoff period. This was also Kamilla Cardoso's statement game as she finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds despite hurting her right leg late in the first half.

Raven Johnson and Te-Hina Paopao also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. South Carolina arranged a final clash with Iowa and won 87-75 to complete a 38-0 sweep and their third NCAA championship.

Who will win the Final Four clash between Texas and South Carolina? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

