Texas vs South Carolina women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The Texas vs South Carolina matchup is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The two top teams in the SEC Tournament will compete in the SEC Championship Game.

Not only are these the top two teams in the SEC, but they are two of the top teams in the nation. So, fans should expect to see a highly competitive game on Sunday afternoon.

Texas vs South Carolina Prediction

Although there were some upsets earlier in the SEC Tournament, the final features the top two seeds. South Carolina defeated its semifinal opponent, the Oklahoma Sooners, 93-75 on Saturday after previously defeating Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals. The Gamecocks have won six games in a row heading into this matchup.

The Texas Longhorns defeated the LSU Tigers 56-49 in the semifinals on Saturday. Before that, they won their quarterfinal matchup, 70-63 over the Ole Miss Rebels.

In total, the Texas Longhorns are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, having won their last 15 games. Their most recent loss was 67-50 to South Carolina on Jan. 11.

Fans should expect a highly competitive game. Sportsbooks and experts predict that this game will come down to the final possessions. However, since South Carolina won last time, we are picking Texas to come back and win the rematch.

Texas vs South Carolina Odds

Moneyline: Texas (+142). South Carolina (-170)

Spread: Texas +3.5 points (-110). South Carolina -3.5 points (-110)

Total: 135.5 points (110)

Texas vs South Carolina Head-to-Head

South Carolina vs Texas is not a matchup fans often see in college basketball. While it is the second time these teams are playing this season, with South Carolina winning the first game, this will only be the seventh game in these teams' histories.

These teams have played sporadically over the years, with the first game taking place in 1988 but no other games happening until 2005. The series is tied 3-3 heading into Sunday's matchup.

Where to watch Texas vs South Carolina

Fans interested in watching this game between Texas and South Carolina can tune in on ESPN at 3 p.m. EDT. Additionally, the game can be streamed on Fubo TV or in the ESPN app. Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo will call the game.

Texas vs South Carolina projected starting lineups

Texas

Madison Booker, F

Taylor Jones, F

Rori Harmon, G

Shay Holle, G

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, G

South Carolina

Sania Feagin, F

Chole Kitts, F

Bre Hall, G

Raven Johnson, G

Te-Hina Paopao, G

