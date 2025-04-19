College basketball fans reacted to an Instagram post where USC women's basketball superstar JuJu Watkins and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady appeared together in Pete Carroll's college class at USC.

Brady and Watkins popped up on two screens in a Zoom call with Carroll in his class at USC. The three-time NFL MVP-turned-football analyst served as a guest while Watkins was performing her duty as a student.

The 2025 Naismith College Player of the Year and John Wooden Awardee asked Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, about his journey through injury during the 2008 NFL season and his recovery process.

Fans posted their reactions on Instagram, with one fan letting it all out after the three greats appeared in a USC classroom.

"Man that's f**king awesome," the fan wrote.

Fan reaction No. 1 (Image Source: @yahoosports/Instagram)

Yahoo Sports and other fans posted additional comments on the special moment featuring three sporting greats in basketball and football.

Fan Reactions No. 2 (Image Source: @yahoosports/Instagram)

One fan also reacted on X about the moment.

Other fans sounded off on the surreal classroom experience.

"Yo Gavin.... That is awesome! 👍👍Thank you for sharing🙏.... How can I enroll in Pete's Class?🤣😂... It looks like he makes learning ....FUN!," one fan wrote.

"Yup this is a class she’s in that Pete Carroll teaches and I’ve seen Cheryl Miller facilitate too. It builds leadership skills. I can’t remember the name but I saw a story about it and Juju takes this course and has to follow by way of zoom when she travels and they said she comes in person when she can," another follower confirmed.

"Is there more from the second clip?," one user posted.

"I’m glad he said “on zoom” cause Pete Carroll definitely a Goat, you can count on one hand how many head coaches have a college football national championship and a Super Bowl 😂," a fan opined.

"I’d take Pete’s class in a heartbeat- this is why you choose SC," a college basketball fan added.

Carroll will coach the Las Vegas Raiders this season under co-owner Tom Brady and was allowed to teach at USC. Watkins is recuperating from an ACL tear she suffered in the 2024-25 season.

The in-class event is enviable considering three greats in their crafts are in the same classroom setting.

USC coach gives an update on JuJu Watkins' ACL recovery progress

USC superstar JuJu Watkins is focused on the rehabilitation of her surgically-repaired knee and is doing great. This was stated by Trojans women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Gottlieb spoke about Watkins' recovery process, describing the incoming junior as focused on her rehab.

She noted that the team wants their superstar guard to take her time to be stronger than ever in future competitions.

Watkins tore her ACL on March 24 in the Trojans' second-round game against Mississippi State. Normally, the recovery period for an ACL tear takes six to 12 months, meaning there's a possibility that she can play in the latter part of the 2025-26 season.

But she can shelve the whole season to make herself fully recovered for the 2026-27 season.

JuJu Watkins is still on the initial rehab stage, where one player focuses on strengthening the muscles around the knee and improving her motion while reducing the pain from the injury.

Will JuJu Watkins make her return from a torn ACL during the 2025-26 season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

