"That's how you get jobs, you've got to make stuff up" - When Geno Auriemma joked about lying for the UConn HC job

Geno Auriemma has seen it all in his 40 years at UConn, and discussed multiple phases of his illustrious coaching career in a 2019 interview with "What Drives Winning." Recounting his first win with the Huskies in 1985, Auriemma shared that he had made bold promises to the school.

In one moment, Auriemma jokingly shared that he essentially lied during his interview for the head coaching role by making a big promise (starts at 0:48):

"When I first got a job, it was my first head coaching job, you look around and you say, 'Well, I want to prove that I can win games, that I can actually do the job that they hired me for.'

"Especially when you lie during the interview process, that's how you get jobs, you've got to make stuff up. You're going in the interview and they say so - blah blah blah and you go, 'We're going to be in the top 20 in a couple years, don't worry.'"

Auriemma mentioned the Huskies' dismal past before him, as they only had one winning season, a 16-14 run under Jean Balthaser in 1980.

"They had one winning season in the history of the program, it's like an intramural program. It was the worst thing I've ever seen, ever. So, I said we're gonna be in the top 20 in a couple years, don't worry about it."

UConn avoided a Big East conference play-in situation during its first year under Auriemma. In 1989, the Huskies lifted its first-ever conference conference title and garnered its inaugural trip to the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed.

Geno Auriemma used to look after ticket sales and media responsibilities alongside coaching

After Geno Auriemma became the all-time winningest coach in college basketball in November 2024, the coach reflected on the beginning of his coaching journey. It was Auriemma's way to credit Chris Dailey, his associate head coach, who helped him build the powerhouse program from scratch:

"We relied on each other for everything," he said. "We were the ticket office, the recruiting coordinators, the media people, the coaching people. Anything that had to be done, we had to do it."

Auriemma and Chris Dailey during UConn's Final Four Practice in 2000 - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma and UConn now have the most NCAA tournament titles in women's basketball history with 11. One more title will make it the winningest program on both women's and men's sides.

