Coach K reflects on Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey having no ego and their bond at the helm of UConn: "They make each other better"

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey will go down in history as one of the greatest coaching duos in college basketball. During their 40-year stint as coaches in Storrs, they helped turn the UConn women's program into a legitimate powerhouse, leading the Huskies to 11 national championships.

The two UConn legends were recently featured in a documentary by the sports network SNY, chronicling their longstanding excellence at UConn. Several basketball personalities were interviewed for “Geno & CD: 40 Years of Excellence” to discuss Auriemma and Dailey's greatness, including former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"Coach K" offered a unique perspective, having won multiple NCAA titles himself during his time with the Blue Devils. Krzyzewski praised Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey for bringing the best out of each other as the leading figures of UConn's women's basketball team.

"I always say two is better than one if two can act as one, and the two of them have acted as one," Krzyzewski said (1:13). "No ego, collective ego, combined ego, and they make each other better. It’s a smart move on Geno’s part. Maybe that’s his most important recruit ever."

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey on track for 12th NCAA title this 2024-25 NCAA season

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey have not won a national title since 2016 when Breanna Stewart led the UConn Huskies to the NCAA championship in her final season. They have a golden opportunity to add to their national trophy collection this 2024-25 NCAA season, with the Huskies currently seventh in the latest Associated Press rankings.

UConn improved its overall record to 23-3 after beating the St. John's Red Storm at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night. Azzi Fudd starred for the Huskies in their 78-40 win, scoring a career-high 34 points on 13-for-22 shooting. She did most of her damage from beyond the arc, going 8-for-14 from the 3-point area.

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (#35) reacts after making a three-point basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half of their game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

Fellow starter Paige Bueckers also contributed, scoring 16 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists in 28 minutes. She also made her presence felt on the defensive end, recording a season-high five blocks and four steals.

Aubrey Griffin continued to impress since returning from an ACL injury, nearly recording a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Her defense also stood out, collecting three blocks and two steals.

