Geno Auriemma makes his feelings known after Azzi Fudd drops career high in UConn vs St John's 

Azzi Fudd and the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to two games on Wednesday night, crushing the St. John's Red Storm 78-40 at Gampel Pavilion. Fudd led the Huskies to victory, scoring a career-high 34 points in the Big East clash.

Fudd shot 13-for-22 from the floor, including 8-for-14 from beyond the arc. She has now scored in double figures in her last five games, averaging 18.2 points. UConn coach Geno Auriemma praised her offensive masterclass in an interview with SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod.

Sherrod asked Auriemma how Fudd made the Huskies better with her play against the Red Storm.

"She started the game in a real aggressive mentality. Some people would say, ‘Why don’t she do that every single game?’ That’s a question I can’t answer," Auriemma responded.

"Obviously, when Azzi decides to be aggressive, to take the ball, be in attack mode and act like one of the best players in the country, it’s a whole another dimension. In a span of five minutes, she can blow the game wide open."

Geno Auriemma will hope that Azzi Fudd can continue this form in the Huskies' upcoming games.

"Let’s just hope this is the start of something. Certainly, going into March, you’re not gonna go in the waiver wire, you’re not gonna get free agents between now and the end of the season. Everybody just has to get a little bit better," Auriemma said.

Azzi Fudd gets offensive help from Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin in UConn's win over St. John's

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (Photo: Imagn)

It wasn't just Azzi Fudd who wreaked havoc against the Red Storm defense, as two other UConn players scored in double figures.

Paige Bueckers delivered for Geno Auriemma's team, scoring 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting. She stuffed the stat sheet against St. John's, recording six rebounds, five blocks, four assists and four steals in 28 minutes of action.

Aubrey Griffin played her best game for the Huskies since returning from a knee injury, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine boards off the bench. The senior forward was also a menace on the defensive end, racking up three blocks and two steals in 21 minutes.

Their offensive production was enough to overcome the poor showing of Sarah Strong, who scored just two points on 1-of-4 shooting.

