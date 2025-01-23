$45 million worth Coach K makes his feelings clear on Duke freshman Cooper Flagg: “He really does not have a position”

Mike Krzyzewski showered praise on Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, commending his drive to improve and his commitment to giving a hundred percent in practice.

Krzyzewski, who has a net worth of $45 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), highlighted several key factors that he believes make Flagg one of the most unique basketball talents today.

"I go to some of the practices there, it's never a lull and he plays both ends of the court," Coach K told NCAA correspondent Andy Katz in an interview for Bleacher Report. (Timestamp: 1:28).

"He's unselfish, he does not have a position, he is a positionless player. We don't have a true point guard. Jon (Scheyer) has a system where a number of guys have it.

"He has the ball more and he's getting it more and more, and as a result, it's not just him scoring, but his passing... Every time he has the ball, Andy, the next thing that happens with the ball is a good decision - a pass, a shot, a dribble. He's just such a smart player. He's terrific."

Flagg committed to Duke as the top recruit in the nation. Even before he stepped into the Blue Devils practice facility, the then-17-year-old made waves by suiting up for the Select Team against Team USA's Olympic roster.

Coach K believes Cooper Flagg's hype was lower than Zion Williamson

Even before Cooper Flagg played his first college basketball game, the youngster was labeled the best player in the Division I circuit. CBS Sports conducted a poll in August 2024, asking more than 100 coaches about the best player in the D1 space. Flagg had the highest share of votes with 36%.

Nevertheless, Coach K believes fans were more hyped about Zion Williamson's debut than Flagg's.

"There's not even a glimpse of anything negative. There's no negative DNA in his room. He came in with hype, not as much as Zion, because Zion's was like - you couldn't believe that body type could do all that."

Cooper Flagg has been the frontrunner for the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft all season long. He is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks across 18 games.

