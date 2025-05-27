"That’s kind of how I’ve lived my life": When Bob Huggins shared a candid story from his hometown after surpassing John Wooden's win record

Former West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, renowned for his stellar achievements at the helm of the Mountaineers, resigned from the West Virginia job in 2023 and has not taken any other job since.

Ad

Huggins has managed 935 wins, which ranks at No. 10 overall in both men's and women's college basketball history. In March 2010, he notched win No. 665 when the Mountaineers beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 53-51. The win was significant because it pushed him past legendary UCLA Bruins coach John Wooden in the wins column.

During his postgame news conference after surpassing Wooden, Huggins told a hilarious story about how he handles momentous achievements.

Ad

Trending

"I’m worried about I’ve told this story, but it’s an absolutely true story," Huggins said. "A year ago, we were kind of young and we go to Georgetown and have a huge win on the road. I go out and sit on the bus. I want to eat my Jimmy John sandwich and watch a replay of the game.

Ad

"And my assistants walk over and drop about seven tapes on my seat on the bus and I said, “What’s this?” They said, “Coach, come on, we have Pitt on Monday.” They were No. 2 in the country at that time at the time. You don’t have time to think about those things. And I really never had."

Ad

Huggins further highlighted that he does not dwell on achievements during his career and illustrated the philosophy that he lives by.

"I’ve told you this, I grew up in Midvale, 500 people, two stoplights, nine bars," Huggins said. "I got in the truck with this guy one time and he didn’t have a rearview mirror. I said, 'You don’t have a rearview mirror.' He said, 'I don’t back up.' He said, 'We’re going forward, son.' And that’s kind of how I’ve lived my life."

Ad

Bob Huggins had a legendary career

Bob Huggins started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the West Virginia Mountaineers under coach Joedy Gardner (1977-1978). His first head coaching job was with the Walsh Cavaliers (1980-1983), before taking the job with the Akron Zips (1984-1989).

Huggins is best known for turning the Cincinnati Bearcats into a force in college basketball during his 16-year tenure (1989-2005). Before his arrival, the Bearcats' last appearance at the NCAA Tournament had come in 1977 and during his tenure, they went to the Big Dance 13 times.

Ad

Huggins took the West Virginia Mountaineers job in 2007 after a one-year stint at the head of the Kansas State Wildcats program. At the time of his resignation in 2023, Huggins had reached the NCAA Tournament 24 times, including two Final Fours and four Elite Eight appearances.

Expand Tweet

Bob Huggins is still only the second coach in college basketball history to have notched 300 wins with two different programs and in 2022, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here