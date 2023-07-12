Predictably, the Bob Huggins versus West Virginia University episode has generated a lot of social media interest.

Huggins surprised everyone when he announced that he, in fact, never resigned and that, once he came back from rehab, he would take up his coaching job once more.

The memes are out in full force, with the most common one referencing an episode of Seinfeld where George Costanza quit his job but came back to work as if nothing had happened.

Mike Beauvais @MikeBeauvais Bob Huggins showing up at West Virginia on Monday. Bob Huggins showing up at West Virginia on Monday. https://t.co/Ro66oxGOt3

He claimed his supposed resignation had a few too many irregularities. The first one was that the letter was sent from his wife June Huggins' email address, and it did not contain his signature.

Secondly, he said his contract stipulates that any potential resignation letter be handed to either the general counsel or the athletics director, Wren Baker. His resignation was handed to deputy athletics director, Steve Uryasz.

Simply put, the whole thing simply never happened, according to Bob Huggins.

CHRIS TORELLO *️⃣ @TorelloSports I’ve obtained video of the conversation that led to Bob Huggins saying he never actually resigned from West Virginia: I’ve obtained video of the conversation that led to Bob Huggins saying he never actually resigned from West Virginia: https://t.co/Cd8EBS4cRf

Assistant coach, Josh Eilert has already been installed as the head coach. Top prospect and recent transfer Kerr Kriisa had been convinced to withdraw his name from the transfer portal as well.

Some of the fans are not best pleased by the back and forth between the university and Bob Huggins' lawyers. They just want their Hall of Famer ex-coach to let sleeping dogs lie.

Another user tweeted a meme showing how awkward it would be if Huggins were to return to the university on Monday morning.

𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 @PistolRick Bob Huggins showing up Monday morning Bob Huggins showing up Monday morning https://t.co/pAlQpp3CK7

One user tweeted a funny picture of the ex-coach that was affectionately known as ' 'Huggy Bear' versus what the fans think of him now.

Sporty @SportyMcSports Lots-o’-Bob-Huggins Bear when you first meet him versus now. Lots-o’-Bob-Huggins Bear when you first meet him versus now. https://t.co/KGIdplt3dk

West Virginia versus Bob Huggins and family

West Virginia's general counsel and vice-president Stephanie Taylor has already released a tersely-worded statement stating the university's position. Simply put, they don't want Huggins back.

"But let me again restate the obvious: the university will not accept Mr. Huggins' attempted revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men's basketball program."

Sporty @SportyMcSports Lots-o’-Bob-Huggins Bear when you first meet him versus now. Lots-o’-Bob-Huggins Bear when you first meet him versus now. https://t.co/KGIdplt3dk

Bob Huggins' youngest daughter, Jacqueline Huggins went to her father's defense even before the dust had settled on his resignation. She lambasted the university's board of directors for their hypocrisy among a few other accusations on Facebook.

"He told Gordon and his board that he would go to rehab for a 60 day stint to be able to stay for these guys. The guys who don’t want to play for anyone else. That’s how much he cares. Refused. Not even considered. 100% no without a thought. Also given 30 MINUTES to decide if he was being fired or retiring."

Bob Huggins and the whole dramatic episode around his resignation will continue to generate plenty of memes from amused basketball fans nationwide.

Poll : 0 votes