The West Virginia Mountaineers just can't seem to untangle themselves from the Bob Huggins spiderweb. The past three months have been full of twists and turns in the program's relationship with the Hall-of-Fame coach.

It started with the veteran coach using homophobic slurs against a rival program on live radio, for which he received a suspension and salary reduction. Huggins wasn't done putting the program in an awkward position just yet.

Next, in early June, he was arrested for a DUI in Pittsburgh with a blood alcohol level almost thrice the legally allowed limit. He then came to an agreement with the athletics director, Wren Baker, to resign quietly instead of getting sacked.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein This is the statement that Bob Huggins released on June 17th --- 22 days ago.



Now he's saying that he never resigned from West Virginia.



There's only one way to summarize this situation: A very sad ending to a Hall-of-Fame career.

The program gave Huggins a dignified exit and appointed assistant coach, Josh Eilert as the new head coach. Eilert even managed to convince a recent transfer, the talented Kerr Kriisa to remain with the program and withdraw his name from the transfer portal.

The ship was back on course and Baker even mentioned a wider head coach search at the end of the coming season. Except, Huggins was about to upset the relative calm that had settled over the Mountaineers.

A few days ago, the Bob Huggins chapter reopened itself. He demanded via a letter from his attorneys to be reinstated by West Virginia since he had never resigned. Excerpts from the letter by Huggins' attorneys made it into the media.

“Coach Huggins never signed a resignation letter and never communicated a resignation to anyone at WVU. Accordingly, the WVU public comments are not only false, but appear to be an after-the-fact attempt to remedy WVU’s breach of the Employment.”

At the moment, it seems unlikely that Bob Huggins will take over his old position with the program rubbishing the claims made by his attorneys.

The university's response on the matter seems final and seems to indicate that they will stick with coach Eilert.

“The University will not accept Mr. Huggins’ revocation of his resignation, nor will it reinstate him as head coach of the men’s basketball program.”

It seems like the era of Bob Huggins is at an end and could lead to a messy divorce weeks after separating amicably.

Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_



(This was from a couple of weeks ago) #WVU AD Wren Baker’s answer when asked how Bob Huggins resignation came about.(This was from a couple of weeks ago) #WVU AD Wren Baker’s answer when asked how Bob Huggins resignation came about. (This was from a couple of weeks ago) https://t.co/63Uxpq836l

Is Bob Huggins ruining his West Virginia legacy?

Most West Virginia fans were partially willing to overlook Bob Huggins' various indiscretions due to his 16-year spell steering the Mountaineers' ship. The past few days have opened a new can of worms.

Most fans had started to put a turbulent month in the rearview when Huggins' popped out with his new demands. The last thing the program needed with a rookie head coach in Josh Eilert steering the ship, was more turbulence from the old coach.

West Virginia fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the latest turn of events.

Drew Braxton @DrewBraxton Man, I loved Bob Huggins as the coach of WVU basketball. But, if you are going to make multiple mistakes, take no accountability, and sabotage the program then it makes me question your intentions. This is the product of a man's selfishness and arrogance. Please, move on. Man, I loved Bob Huggins as the coach of WVU basketball. But, if you are going to make multiple mistakes, take no accountability, and sabotage the program then it makes me question your intentions. This is the product of a man's selfishness and arrogance. Please, move on.

Aaron Braddy @BraddyAaron_



If anything, West Virginia did him a favor by saying he resigned instead of saying he was fired.



Even if he has a case, WVU probably can still terminate his contract for cause.



Just let it go man. On3 @On3sports



Huggins claims he never resigned



Story: NEWS: Former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has sent a letter to the university demanding reinstatement, @HoppyKercheval reports.Huggins claims he never resignedStory: on3.com/college/west-v… NEWS: Former West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins has sent a letter to the university demanding reinstatement, @HoppyKercheval reports.Huggins claims he never resigned👀Story: on3.com/college/west-v… https://t.co/flIslmrJWB Makes no sense why Bob Huggins is fighting this fight.If anything, West Virginia did him a favor by saying he resigned instead of saying he was fired.Even if he has a case, WVU probably can still terminate his contract for cause.Just let it go man. twitter.com/On3sports/stat… Makes no sense why Bob Huggins is fighting this fight.If anything, West Virginia did him a favor by saying he resigned instead of saying he was fired.Even if he has a case, WVU probably can still terminate his contract for cause.Just let it go man. twitter.com/On3sports/stat…

However the Bob Huggins' drama shakes out, coach Josh Eilert could have done without the disruption.

