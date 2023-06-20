Top 5 Bob Huggins replacements: Who could replace the former West Virginia HC?

This is not the first time this year that a list of potential Bob Huggins replacements is being drawn up. In May, he was put on notice after using a homophobic slur during a radio interview and many fans expected him to lose his job then. He did not.

The latest indiscretion of another DUI was a step too far and Bob Huggins resigned before the inevitable axe landed and he left a mess behind for West Virginia's Athletic Director, Wren Baker to clean up.

While replacing a stalwart who has been at the helm for sixteen years is a huge task, it could also be a blessing in disguise. West Virginia is currently the only Division I job that is vacant, so they have the pick of the litter.

So, which names could possibly step into the vacancy that coach Huggins has left?

Possible Bob Huggins' replacements

The coaching merry-go-round usually comes to a standstill this late in the year so there will not be many elite names waiting around to fill the vacancy. The top five options are:

#5 Ron Everhart

Ron Everhart is an obvious choice to replace his former colleague Bob Huggins as he's already the assistant coach and the adjustments made would be minor. He already has experience as a head coach at Duquesne, Northeastern, and McNeese, making it an easy jump into the top job.

#4 Dusty May

Dusty May would be an electrifying choice to take over from coach Bob due to his recent credentials. Not only did he rack up a 35-4 record last season, he led his unfancied Florida Atlantic University team to the final four and beat Power Five opposition in Tennessee and Kansas State along the way.

#3 Tom Crean

Tom Crean already has the nod of approval from legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale who nominated him on Twitter late on Sunday evening. He has big-time coaching experience and would be a firm hand on the tiller as the Mountaineers look for a permanent head coach.

#2 John Beilein

Whoever said don't go back to your exes surely did not mean college basketball with ex-Mountaineers coach John Beilein's name being floated as a short-term option for the job.

He had a 104-60 record during his time as head coach of the Mountaineers and he would represent a steady option to fill the big, experienced shoes left behind by Bob Huggins.

#1 Andy Kennedy

For a while now, Kennedy has been anointed as coach Bob's eventual successor and now might be the right time for the coronation. He learned the ropes under Huggins at Cincinnati and took over there after Coach Bob's last DUI indiscretion left the job vacant.

He has done an okay job at UAB (University of Alabama) getting them to the NIT title game where they lost 68-61 to North Texas.

