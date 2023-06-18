Did Bob Huggins Cincinnati era come to an end because of a DUI in 2004? A look back at a disturbing trend for their former Bearcats HC

Bob Huggins was more than a coach. He was a legend. He built Cincinnati into a college basketball juggernaut, winning games and championships. He inspired his players, his colleagues and his fans. He had it all.

But he also had a secret. A secret that would cost him everything. A secret that he couldn’t beat or break free from. A secret that he tried to conceal but couldn’t deny.

Bob Huggins had a drinking problem

Bob Huggins thought he could get away with it, but his reckless behavior caught up with him in 2004. That’s when he was arrested for DUI in Ohio and suspended by the university. He had to seek help, but he didn’t really change.

He returned to coaching after six months, but he couldn’t get along with the university president Nancy Zimpher. She wanted him to reform his act and his program. He wanted to keep doing things his way. They fought over his contract and his future.

In 2005, she gave him a choice: resign or be fired. He chose to resign, ending his 16-year run at Cincinnati with nearly 400 wins and a lot of resentment.

This year he crossed the line twice. Last month, he used a homophobic slur during a radio interview. He was suspended for three games, fined $1 million and forced to take sensitivity training. He apologized but claimed he was misinterpreted.

But his addiction again got the best of him this Friday. That’s when he was arrested again for DUI in Pittsburgh. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.21%, more than double the legal limit. He failed several tests and had empty beer cans in his car. He said he thought he was in Columbus.

He quit West Virginia less than a day later. He apologized for disappointing his family, his team and his fans. He said he needed to focus on his health and well-being.

He walked away from the game he loved but also from the game that tormented him. He left behind a legacy of greatness and controversy, of victories and scandals, of passion and demons.

"I love coaching," Bob Huggins said in a statement. "I love my players. I love this game. But I also realize that I have made some mistakes that have hurt myself and others. I need to take responsibility for my actions and work on becoming a better person."

