Bob Huggins who was involved in homophobic slur controversy now arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh

Bob Huggins' offseason just got worse after being arrested for driving under the influence on Friday night in Pittsburgh. Huggins made headlines last month for making homophobic slurs on The Bill Cunningham Show.

According to Jeff Jenkins of MetroNews, the West Virginia head coach was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. on Merchant Street near Ridge Avenue in Pittsburgh. He was reportedly driving a vehicle that was blocking the road, which caused a traffic jam.

Police officers initially offered help on how to maneuver the vehicle that had a flat tire. However, they noticed that Huggins appeared to be intoxicated so he was asked to perform a sobriety test and failed. He was taken into custody, charged with DUI, released and will have a hearing at a future date.

Bob Huggins' arrest came just about a month after saying homophobic slurs and anti-Christian remarks on The Bill Cunningham Show. Huggins was discussing Cincinnati's rivalry with Xavier. He made the comments when he was talking about the rubber sex toys incident in the Crosstown Shootout (Xavier vs. Cincinnati).

"Catholics don't do that. ... I tell you what, any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything," Huggins said.

"It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was, was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s, I think. ... They were envious they didn't have one."

It should be noted that Huggins was the head coach at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005. He was arrested for DUI in 2004, which almost led to his firing. He resigned from his position a year later.

Huggins then joined Kansas State in 2006 but he only lasted there for one season. He signed with West Virginia in 2007 and has been charged of the Mountaineers program ever since.

West Virginia punishes Bob Huggins for anti-gay remarks, retains him as head coach

Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The University of West Virginia announced its punishment for Bob Huggins several days after his controversial remarks on The Bill Cunningham Show. Huggins will serve a three-game suspension against mid-major opponents.

The 69-year-old coach's salary for next season was reduced from $4.15 million to $3.15 million. The $1 million reduction from his wage will be donated to several organizations such as the university's LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and others around the country.

Huggins' contract was also changed to a year-by-year agreement. He will need to undergo sensitivity training as well. He has compiled a record of 345–203 with the Mountaineers. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

