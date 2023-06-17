Did Ja Morant make an apology video for his 25-game NBA suspension? Full statement and more explored

Ja Morant released a statement following the NBA's announcement of his 25-game suspension at the start of next season. Morant did not make an apology video but apologized to many people on Friday.

The Memphis Grizzlies apologized to the league and commissioner Adam Silver, who will be hands-on with him regarding a program to avoid a third gun-related incident. He also apologized to the team, team owners, coaches, teammates and city of Memphis.

"I've had time to reflect, and I realize how much hurt I've caused," Morant said. "I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis.

"To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I'm sorry for the harm I've done."

Ja Morant also addressed all kids who looked up to him as their role model and promised to be better. He also thanked his sponsors for standing behind him at a difficult time. Nike also released a statement showing support for Morant following his suspension announcement.

"To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model," Morant said. "I promise I'm going to be better. To all my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise."

What's next for Ja Morant?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant won't be available to make any public appearances with the Memphis Grizzlies and will likely not participate in the offseason. However, Morant could be with the team during training camp and be permitted to use team facilities to stay in shape during the summer and his suspension.

The 23-year-old superstar guard also revealed in his apology statement that he will try to improve his mental health. He showed support to his teammates who will hold the fort down while he serves his suspension as well.

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision-making," Morant said. "I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court.

"I know my teammates are going to hold it down, and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

However, before Morant serves his suspension, the NBA Player Association is expected to meet with him and discuss the possibility of appealing the punishment. The NBPA deemed Morant's 25-game suspension as excessive.

