"That’s the real BE POY": Tristen Newton's heroics against Xavier pumps up UConn fans

Basketball star Tristen Newton played a crucial role as the UConn Huskies dominated the Xavier Musketeers in the second half of their postseason opener at Madison Square Garden on Thursday afternoon and emerged victorious with a score of 87-60.

The Huskies guard's two-handed putback dunk was the highlight of the game and impressed the UConn fans.

Post-game Newton was declared Player of the Game for his breathtaking performance of scoring 13 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and making five assists.

Tristen Newton's heroics against Xavier electrifies UConn fans

“Win the awards he deserves,” one tweeted.

“Best player in the conference,” another wrote.

“I just don't know if he belongs on second string,” a fan tweeted.

Fans reacted on Instagram:

“All-AmeriNewton,” one fan commented.

“Biggest snub for POY ever,” another wrote.

“That’s the real BE POY,” a fan wrote.

The Huskies, who are currently ranked No. 1, advanced to the Big East Tournament semifinal to face off against No. 5 St John's Red Storm and beat them 95-90 on Friday night.

Tristen Newton refutes Alex Karaban's remark after two-handed putback

According to UConn men's basketball beat reporter for CT Insider David Borges, Huskies' forward Alex Karaban said that Tristen Newton's two-handed putback dunk was the best he has ever seen from Newton. However, Newton disagreed:

"In-game, yes,” he said. “But Alex has seen me do some other stuff at practice, so I don't know why he said that. But at least in-game, that was my best one."

UConn’s Tristen Newton secures spot on prestigious Wooden Award National Ballot

UConn's senior point guard Newton secured a finalist position for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award.

Newton is leading his team with impressive averages of 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

The star player of UConn has been on fire this season with two triple-doubles already under his belt. He had two more last season, which makes him a key player in UConn's pursuit of success.

As Newton competes for the prestigious Wooden Award, he is facing tough competition from Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.

