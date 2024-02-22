"That’s realistic": 4X WNBA champ Sue Bird drops bold Caitlin Clark prediction as America's top touted prospect enjoys overnight stardom

WNBA legend and four-time champion Sue Bird had heaps of praise for NCAA sensation Caitlin Clark and her possible entry into the WNBA. When asked whether Clark could make the All-Star team as a rookie, Bird said, "That's realistic."

What did Sue Bird say about Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark is arguably one of the biggest talents heading into the WNBA. Even though she is a senior, she has one more year of NCAA basketball eligibility due to the COVID rule where athletes who competed during COVID-19 can play one additional year in college. Also, Clark hasn't exactly disclosed her plans as to when she will enter the WNBA draft.

That said, what Sue Bird said about her is very interesting.

“I think if she plays up to her potential, yes, that’s realistic. And by the way, that’s not a knock on anyone in the WNBA. It’s going to be hard, but I think she can do it.”

Clark recently broke the NCAA Division I women’s career scoring record in a victory over Michigan. It came off a deep three-point shot from the logo. According to Bird, calling cards like these are what take you over the line when it comes to All-Star selections.

“You are now playing against adults, and this is their career. But I do think she has a chance of having a lot of success early, and I think a lot of it comes down to her long-distance shooting. That is her separator. You’re not really used to guarding people out there.”

High praise from someone who knows how to get it done at the highest level of professional women's basketball. And for Caitlin Clark, the media hype, burning questions and the fact that her All-Star status as a college player is being discussed is proof that the pressure of making it into the WNBA is immense.

Bird is someone who is well aware of what it takes to succeed at the highest leverl in women's basketball. During her 20-year WNBA, career, she was a 13-time All-Star and four-time champion with the Seattle Storm.