“That sh*t was funny asf goat”: College hoops fans hysterical as Olivia Miles’ steal from Kamilla Cardoso and hilarious run goes viral

College basketball fans were hysterical after a viral moment in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup final between Team USA and Brazil on Sunday in Santiago, Chile.

Brazil was behind eight, 89-81, with 1:27 left in the final when Vitoria Marcelino passed it to former South Carolina star and Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso inside the paint. As Cardoso was attempting a shot, Team USA point guard Olivia Miles came to her side and swiped the ball away.

The TCU commit ran towards the US court, skipping two steps midcourt, causing fans to react hilariously to those moves. One fan was very much amused with what Miles did on the run, calling it the "greatest of all time."

"That shit was funny asf goat😭," the fan wrote on X.

dior 𖣂 (amaya papaya fc) @bilsgoldwingg LINK that shit was funny asf goat😭

Other fans also weighed in on both moves, posting their funny comments as well.

bri 🍭 @BardiGanggBitch LINK sorry liv but ts got me WHEEZING 😭😭😭😭😭

kingbaakirofficial @realkingbaakir LINK Why you hit the Reggie Jackson? 😂😂

Cy @tellahaterfucku LINK you funny af 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Mase Gotti @MasefromTheWoo LINK Hit that @MagicJohnson High step from them Showtime days of My Lakers 🔥🔥🔥🔥🫡

Da prophet IG @IGdaProphet LINK After you did the lil high stutter step you was supposed to cross over twin

myrooksbetterthanyours @Kaylatypeshii LINK You funny as hell for that.😭😭

The 5-foot-10 playmaker had an excellent FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2025 tournament, averaging 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

In the final against Brazil, she finished with eight points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals for Team USA, who clinched their fifth FIBA Women's AmeriCup title to gain an automatic slot in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Olivia Miles is all set for the 2025-26 season under new uniform

Olivia Miles showed a glimpse of her readiness for the 2025-26 women's basketball season. However, instead of wearing the colors of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the start of the new season this November, she'll be donning the purple-and-white of the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native transferred to Fort Worth in April after four seasons in South Bend. Her three seasons with Notre Dame were stellar, placing her among the top playmakers in the nation.

In her last season under coach Niele Ivey, Miles put up a career-high 15.4 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per outing.

The two-time All-American and three-time All-ACC selection will spend her final season with TCU just like Big 12 Player of the Year Hailey Van Lith. The 5-9 guard guided the Horned Frogs to an Elite Eight stint in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and helped win the Big 12 regular season and tournament double.

In TCU, Miles will be teaming up with Kentucky transfer Maddie Scherr and returnee Taylor Bigby in the guard spot. She'll also have an effective frontcourt crew led by former California standout Marta Suarez and 6-foot-7 Kennedy Basham.

The Horned Frogs' bench is also deep with talented wing Clara Bielefeld, returning guard Donovyn Hunter, 6-7 Kentucky transfer Clara Silva and tall recruits Sarah Portlock and Emily Hunter, giving TCU coach Mark Campbell plenty of options for this season's campaign.

