“That sh*t was wild”: College hoops world raves about LSU coach Jennifer Roberts' eye-catching outfit during Tigers' South Carolina matchup 

The ninth-ranked LSU Tigers and top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks matchup lived up to the hype and was a nail-biting contest. However, during a timeout, fans' attention was momentarily drawn away from the players. The camera caught the Tigers' director of player personnel and influence Jennifer Roberts and her outfit. It was just a momentary shot, but it wasn't hard to miss what appeared to be her in a giant fur coat.

Louisiana fans may be used to head coach Kim Mulkey's unique sense of style, including many wild jackets and pantsuits. However, they would be quick to take to social media to express their opinions on Roberts' fashion sense.

With LSU's Jennifer Robert's outfit in the spotlight, South Carolina manages to steal the show

South Carolina was able to overcome an 11-point deficit in this game with Bree Hall hitting a big three down the stretch. South Carolina remains undefeated on the season after taking down the defending champs. Meanwhile, LSU has now dropped two of their previous four games and are currently 18-3 and 5-2 in conference play.

Although this was a tough matchup, fans may start calling for the Tigers to be less concerned with their wardrobe and more concerned with winning games. The Tigers will have a chance to get back on track when they visit the 16-5 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday.