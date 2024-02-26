"The Italian Colonel Sanders": Rick Pitino's all-white suit draws wild reactions from basketball world

The St. John's Red Storm defended their home court as coach Rick Pitino's team picked up an 80-66 win over the 15th-ranked Creighton Bluejays on Sunday. While pulling off the upset and getting to 16-12 on the year is great, it was not the talk of the game. Instead, it was on the outfit that Pitino donned.

Pitino wore an all-white suit, and social media seemed not to notice at all. Just kidding, social media brought out all the Italian mobster stereotype jokes.

It seemed as if Rick Pitino wanted to change the discussion surrounding the program and did so with his outfit. This may have been unintentional, but there are no longer conversations surrounding what he said about his team not being able to move laterally and just learning how to do bounce passes.

To be fair, Pitino eventually apologized for his comments after doubling down on them, but the look is the talk of the town now with the Red Storm.

Can Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm reach the NCAA Tournament?

The St. John's Red Storm are not on Joe Lunardi's ESPN NCAA Tournament bracketology, and that is a tough sign for the program as the regular season winds down. For the team to make the NCAA Tournament, it needs to either make it as an at-large bid or get one of the automatic bids.

St. John's is in the Big East Conference, which holds an automatic bid. To get automatically into the NCAA Tournament, the Red Storm are going to need to win the Big East Conference Tournament. If not, they will need to be one of the 36 teams hoping to hear their names on Selection Sunday as an at-large bid.

St. John's has a decent chance of making it but needs to have a strong performance in the Big East Tournament to solidify its spot.

