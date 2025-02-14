"Yes, get that cash queen": College hoops fans react to Paige Bueckers' becoming the "head" of a shampoo brand on IG

Paige Bueckers is a household name in basketball. The UConn Huskies guard is the consensus first-overall pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. Due to her popularity as a college basketball star, Bueckers has earned many endorsements. Her latest deal is with the shampoo brand CeraVe.

College hoops fans had a field day in her comment section following the partnership announcement. They commented:

Trending

A fan added, "yes get that cash queen 😝"

Another said, "give her the oscar nom"

Some fans were more focused on her new profile picture,

A fan said, "The new pfp😭😭"

Another asked, "Paige what is with ur pfp…"

One added, "What happened to ur profile picture 😭😭"

Paige Bueckers adds another sponsor to growing list

CeraVe is the latest brand to sponsor Paige Bueckers, the UConn Huskies superstar building a catalog of partnerships ahead of her imminent move to the WNBA. According to the Sporting News, Bueckers has over a dozen NIL deals since making her collegiate debut in 2020.

Bueckers signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 2023. She has since modeled the company's GT Hustle 2 Shoe. It remains to be seen whether the contract will be renegotiated when she enters the WNBA.

In 2023, Bueckers signed a contract with Leaf Trading Cards. The agreement will allow the company to craft an exclusive player trading card in Bueckers' likeness. She's part of a dream team that includes Trey Benson, Jordan Travis, and Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers signed a deal with the player-owned and controlled "Unrivaled Hoops League." She became the first active NCAA athlete to have an ownership stake in a professional sports league. She'll join the league after she completes her first season in the WNBA. Other notable partnerships include, Dunkin', GoArmy, Chegg, Nerf, Bose, Crocs, StockX, and Gatorade.

According to On3 Sports, Paige Bueckers has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million. She is the third highest-earner woman in collegiate sports regarding NIL valuation, only behind gymnast Livvy Dunne and fellow hooper Flau'jae Johnson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here