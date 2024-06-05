"The road clearly ended there", "That is awesome": Fans react to Alabama HC Nate Oats showing off his 2024 Final Four chair from March Madness 

College basketball fans had mixed reactions to Alabama coach Nate Oats as he showed off his 2024 Final Four chair from March Madness on social media.

Oats, who guided the Crimson Tide to the 2024 NCAA Final Four, posted the chair he used during the basketball spectacle on his X/Twitter account:

The post elicited varying responses from college hoops fans online, with one follower connecting the chair with how Alabama concluded the 2023-24 season:

"Yea the road clearly ended there," one fan wrote on X.

"The front of the seat didn’t lie to you," another user added.

Last season, Alabama lost to UConn in the Final Four, 85-72, after posting big wins against Clemson, North Carolina, Grand Canyon and Charleston in the NCAA Tournament.

Another fan said they looked forward to Oats adding another next season:

"That is awesome. Looking forward to you adding to the collection in the coming years! RTR," the fan said.

Others wanted to have another chair in next year's Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, but this time they wanted Oats to post a photo wearing the championship ring and trophy:

"Need one from San Antonio," one fan wrote.

"Let’s get that hardware and a ring next coach!! #RTR," another user urged .

"National Championship chair loading," a fan tweeted.

As of Tuesday, Oats' post had more than 75,000 views and 2,100 likes.

Alabama set to field stronger team in 2024-25 NCAA season

Alabama's Mark Sears withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA Draft to rejoin he Crimson Tide roster for the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season.

Alabama is arguably one of the strongest teams in the 2024-25 NCAA basketball season with the return of guard Mark Sears and forward Jarin Stevenson.

Sears, who averaged 21.5 points and 4.0 assists last season, withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA draft and is expected to be the main man for the Crimson Tide next season. Stevenson also made up his mind and returned to the Alabama roster after enlisting himself in the draft after the 2023-24 season.

Aside from this, Oats and his recruitment staff acquired some of the top transfer portal standouts in the offseason. They landed Aden Holloway from Auburn, Chris Youngblood from South Florida and Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers.

Furthermore, the returns of Grant Nelson and Latrell Wrightsell to the Crimson Tide roster plus the signing of five-star incoming college recruits are expected to boost Alabama's run at the NCAA tournament next season.

Will Alabama improve on its Final Four stint last season with the return of Sears and the acquisitions of Omoruyi, Youngblood and Holloway from the transfer portal? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

