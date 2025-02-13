"They'll have an advantage in the tournament": NCAAB analyst Seth Greenberg holds out hope for Dan Hurley's UConn despite 16-7 record

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have endured a tough NCAA title defense. The Huskies are 16-7 following their close victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

Despite their shaky record and placement outside the Top 25, NCAA basketball analyst Seth Greenberg maintains hope in their abilities. The veteran analyst said via the Jim Rome Show:

"They are hard to play against, and they'll hand an advantage in the tournament as they have an edge in the style of play."

The analyst has a point. Despite the Huskies' record, they're the two-time reigning NCAA title holders for a reason. They've dealt with adversity before and overcame it in time to become national champions.

The 2024/25 UConn Huskies are dealing with an array of injuries and have struggled to play fluid basketball for the most part. However, with a coach like Hurley, it'll be foolish to count them out after 23 regular-season games.

What's next for Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies?

The UConn Huskies have won three of their last five games, a stark indication of how their latest title defense is going as they enter the home stretch of March Madness.

Next up is a trip to Seton Hall, where they'll face the Pirates. The Pirates are 6-18 and have lost their last nine games.

The UConn Huskies ought to have a rather straightforward outing on paper, but their recent form shows that they shouldn't take anything for granted. The Huskies aren't in that Top 25, just like their opponents in the next fixture of the 2024/25 college football season.

To win, Dan Hurley's side needs to assert their dominance early.

It's only then that the opposition would feel intimidated and essentially settle for their 10th consecutive loss. However, anything less would lead to a tough watch when the second half begins.

The Huskies will rely on a stingy defense and fluid attack in their next game. They'll need to secure a win, as just six games are left before the playoffs start.

