"They mean the world to me": When Dan Hurley's wife Andrea couldn't hold back tears while talking about close bond with UConn squad

UConn coach Dan Hurley has become renowned across the country for his charisma as he's led one of the most dominant Huskies teams to two consecutive national championship wins. By his side has been Andrea Hurley, his wife who travels with the team during their road games.

During an interview on "WFSB3" last year after the dominant Huskies made the Final Four, an emotional Andrea spoke about the bond that she had established with the team (1:35).

"Every time I wake up or if I'm in the room, it hits me and I'm like doing this squeal thing and he (Dan Hurley) says, 'You're such a girl. Stop, you make me nervous,'" she said. "But I cannot believe we're here. It's insane. From where we came from to here? How did it happen? I don't know.

"There are a lot of nerves because I want it so bad for these kids. I'm a crier, and they mean the world to me, and I just don't want this to end because I love them. Once the season is over, it's not that team again, it makes me sad all day, and I cry. Happy tears mostly, but when I think about it's coming to an end, I just hope it's on a good note."

How Andrea Hurley supports Dan Hurley on the road

UConn coach Dan Hurley has peculiar habits that include wearing the same suit, shoes and underwear during March Madness. During last year's run to the national title, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that Andrea Hurley carries a portable washing machine to support her husband's superstitions.

“Dan Hurley is the king of superstitions, especially on gameday,” Wolfson said in March 2024. “He has to have eight M&M’s before every game. He has to have a cup of Bulletproof coffee on the sidelines at all times, and do not knock it over. And he has to wear the same suit and socks and shoes and, yes, the same red dragon underwear.

“And don’t worry, it is clean. His wife Andrea travels with a portal washing machine. I mean, you can’t make that up."

The UConn Huskies will need all the help they can get this year after an underwhelming season by Dan Hurley's standards saw them dumped out of the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

The No. 8-seeded Huskies will play the No. 9-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

