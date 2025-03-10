From lucky dragon underwear to sprinkling holy water on the court: Dan Hurley unveils bizarre superstitions before UConn games

UConn coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big East Tournament after his team beat the Seton Hall Pirates 81-50. It was the improved Huskies' fourth consecutive win, cementing a 22-9 regular season record ahead of the tournament.

Ad

Hurley is aiming for a third consecutive national championship once March Madness starts. Last year, he hit the headlines when he said he had some peculiar gameday superstitions, including wearing the same suit, shirt, shoes and socks. But most peculiarly, he wore the same underwear throughout March Madness, culminating in a second consecutive championship win.

During Sunday's segment of "60 Minutes," Hurley named his full range of gameday superstitions as he seeks to build a basketball dynasty in Storrs (1:30).

Ad

Trending

"For me, it's sprinkle the court with holy water," Dan Hurley said. "Sage the court. The M&Ms pregame, you know. The blue M&Ms, unless we share the same color, and then I gotta go to red, which is the alternate color. Or if we share red and blue, I'll go to green. The underwear obviously. Socks, sports coat. Just everything."

Ad

Ad

Dan Hurley spoke about lucky briefs to President Joe Biden

During last year's run to his second consecutive national championship win, Dan Hurley's full range of peculiar habits were fully laid bare by CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson. She said that his wife, Andrea Hurley, carries a portable washing machine to keep his gameday outfit spotless.

“Dan Hurley is the king of superstitions, especially on gameday,” Wolfson said. “He has to have eight M&M’s before every game. He has to have a cup of Bulletproof coffee on the sidelines at all times, and do not knock it over.

Ad

"And he has to wear the same suit and socks and shoes and, yes, the same red dragon underwear. And don’t worry, it is clean. His wife Andrea travels with a portal washing machine. I mean you can’t make that up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the UConn Huskies visited the White House last year in September, the charismatic Hurley spoke to President Joe Biden about his lucky dragon-themed briefs.

“I thought you started with dragons?” Biden asked.

“Well, it’s not just the dragons," Hurley said. "I have sharks, I have wolves. I ride the hot hand. And actually, I don’t just make the dragons do the games, I actually got the dragons on right now as a reward – for the dragons. They are on right now."

Kimani Young and Luke Murray, Dan Hurley's UConn assistants, have also taken to wearing the same outfits during March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here